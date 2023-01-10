I tried Starbucks' new winter drink and was surprised by how much I loved it

I tried Starbucks' new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and it was absolutely delicious. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I tried Starbucks' new winter drink, the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The drink is sweetened with vanilla syrup and topped with pistachio-cream cold foam and sprinkles.

I loved the salty and sweet drink, and preferred it to Starbucks' returning Pistachio Latte.

Me with Starbucks' Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The holidays may be over, but there's still time for a new winter drink from Starbucks.

After months of enjoying peppermint mochas and Irish Cream Cold Brews , Starbucks fans have something new to look forward to — as well as a few returning favorites.

I've been ranking every seasonal Starbucks drink since the winter of 2019, and I thought the chain had a stellar 2022 thanks to its delicious Toasted Vanilla Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Chocolate Cream Cold Brew . I couldn't wait to see how the first new drink of 2023 would compare.

Starbucks' new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Starbucks

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is Starbucks' new winter drink.

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew — released on January 3 — features Starbucks' cold brew sweetened with vanilla syrup. It's topped with pistachio-cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.

"Pistachio is the perfect flavor to follow the holidays and carry us through the winter season," said Rosalyn Batingan, a Starbucks beverage developer. "Its smooth and sweet profile delivers a feeling of warmth and coziness, even when served cold."

Starbucks hot Pistachio Latte, Iced Pistachio Latte, and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Pistachio Latte — which is available hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino — has also returned to Starbucks' menus.

The Pistachio Latte, which first launched in the winter of 2021, features Starbucks' signature espresso paired with pistachio-infused milk and a salted brown-butter topping.

A spokesperson told me that cold drinks continue to be the most popular choice at Starbucks, with two out of every three customers opting for an iced beverage. Since the pistachio drinks were such a hit last year, adding a Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to the menu seemed like the natural next step.

Starbucks' hot Pistachio Latte. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Before tasting the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew, I tried the hot and iced versions of the Pistachio Latte.

My colleague Lauren Edmonds reviewed the Pistachio Latte last year, so I made sure to familiarize myself with the drinks before tasting the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew to see how they all compared.

It was a very cold and rainy day in Brooklyn, so I was excited to try the hot Pistachio Latte first.

The top of Starbucks' hot Pistachio Latte. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The hot Pistachio Latte had a nutty flavor that was warm and comforting.

There are buttery undertones in the drink that reminded me of Starbucks' Sugar Cookie Latte , and the nuttiness of the pistachios came through without overwhelming my palate.

It's a cozy drink fit for chilly temperatures, and the latte isn't super sweet — especially compared to many of Starbucks' holiday beverages.

Starbucks' iced Pistachio Latte. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Next up was Starbucks' iced Pistachio Latte.

I didn't notice a huge difference in taste between the hot and iced Pistachio Lattes. There was that same strong nuttiness in the iced Pistachio Latte, a flavor profile that felt more fitting in the hot version.

Overall, I thought both the iced and hot Pistachio Lattes tasted nice, but they didn't really stand out or grab my attention. I knew they weren't going to make it onto my usual Starbucks drink rotation.

I wondered if pistachio just wasn't my flavor, but I still had one drink left.

Starbucks' Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I was surprised by how much I loved the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The nuttiness of the pistachios and the notes of vanilla in Starbucks' cold brew work beautifully together in this new winter drink. The vanilla adds a sweetness that really helps balance all the flavors, and I found that each sip tasted exciting and delicious.

My boyfriend was also a huge fan when I had him try the drink — and he doesn't even like pistachios. We were both shocked by how much we enjoyed it.

The top of Starbucks' new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The pistachio-cream cold foam was especially delicious.

The sprinkles on top of the super silky pistachio-cream cold foam infused the drink with butteriness and saltiness, adding major depth to the overall flavor. The foam tasted so good, I licked the entire cap clean.

Me with Starbucks' new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

The Pistachio Cream Cold Brew is a fresh and exciting winter drink from Starbucks.

I would never buy a bag of pistachios from the grocery store, but I'm definitely ordering the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew again.

It's fresh, exciting, and tastes absolutely delicious — everything I look for in a seasonal Starbucks drink. I can't wait to put it on my regular rotation.