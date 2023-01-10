Read full article on original website
This Is How You Apply For The Houston Housing AuthorityBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In HoustonMadocHouston, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
6 best January food and drink events in Houston, from a star chef bash to brisket 101
After a pause for holiday festivities, Houston’s restaurants, bars, and other organizations are back to hosting a lively roster of food events. January’s top options include a meal featuring some of the city’s top chefs, a brisket class, and the opportunity to eat haggis while drinking Scotch. Now through January 31 30th Anniversary Specials at Gringo's Mexican Kitchen All 15 locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant will serve a throwback menu in honor of the first location that opened in Pearland on January 11, 1993. Special menu items include the Sombrero combination plate (bean chalupa, cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, and queso chip), Fajitas...
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
U.S.Leading Brand In The Better-Chicken Segment Opens a New Restaurant In Houston
The brand has 17 house-made dipping sauces that allow customers to enjoy a variety of flavors that leaves them coming for more. It offers chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, waffles, and unique side items.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo tickets finally go on sale for 2023 concert season
Fans of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo who're eagerly awaiting their chance to score tickets for the 2023 shows can get ready to add to cart. Tickets for this year's concerts (February 28–March 19) at NRG Stadium go on sale Thursday, January 12 online.New this year, ticket sales will go in two waves — 10 am and 2 pm — on Thursday to accommodate the online surge. Wave 1 tickets are for February 28–March 9 shows, while Wave 2 tickets are for March 10–19 shows.An online waiting room for both windows opens at 9:30 am (Wave 1) and 1:30...
Favorite Montrose late-night po' boy joint opens new location with Cajun classics, crawfish, and patio
Montrose’s favorite destination for late night po’ boys has a new home. BB’s Tex-Orleans has moved its original location to the former Osaka space at 515 Westheimer Rd.. Courtesy of BB's Tex-OrleansBB's Tex-Orleans has a new Montrose location. Photo by Eric SandlerFettuccine alfredo with crawfish is a recent addition to the menu. Photo by Eric SandlerMaricela and Brooks Bassler. BB’s founder and CEO Brooks Bassler tells CultureMap that the time had come to upgrade his first restaurant. After 15 years of operating at 2710 Montrose,...
Brett's BBQ Shop is back in a brand-new building in Katy
The long-awaited return of Brett's BBQ Shop occurred Jan. 7. The barbecue restaurant boasts a bigger space, increased parking and a full bar. (Courtesy Brett's BBQ Shop) The long-awaited return of Brett’s BBQ Shop was welcomed with a soft opening Jan. 7. The official reopening was Jan. 11. The...
'World's biggest slice' pizzeria debuts in Houston with fat pies and and daiquiris to go
A Louisiana pizzeria that touts the “World's Biggest Pizza Slice” will make its Houston debut this month. Fat Boy’s Pizza will open its location in Richmond at The Grand at Aliana (10445 W. Grand Pkwy.) on Tuesday, January 17. Those giant slices come from Fat Boy’s signature 30-inch pizzas — more typical 10 and 16-inch pies are also available. They’re joined on the menu by appetizers such as meatballs, mozzarella sticks, and wings. Beverage options include a full selection of beer, wine, and cocktails, including to-go daiquiris by the gallon. At time when many pizzerias are focused on to-go, Fat Boy’s...
Kata Robata's award-winning sushi chef rolls out exciting new Japanese restaurant in Montrose
Houston’s best sushi chef is coming to Montrose. Kata Robata's Manabu Horiuchi (better known as Hori-san) will open Katami this spring. Chef Hori-san and Kata Robata owner Yun Cheng have partnered on the project, which will be located in the former Vincent’s space (2701 W Dallas). Named for the Japanese word for “gift” or “keepsake,” Katami describes itself as a sushi-forward restaurant that points the way to the future of Japanese cuisine in America. Opened in 2009, Kata Robata has long been considered one of Houston’s top restaurants. Credit for much of that success goes to chef Hori, who came to the...
Luxe RV Resort Opens Near NRG Just in Time for Rodeo Season
NOW OPEN IN Southwest Houston off Almeda Road is Jetstream RV Resort, a 165-space Class A recreational vehicle community. The property spans 15 acres and includes amenities like a heated swimming pool, expansive clubhouse and lounge, outdoor kitchen and beer garden. For families, there’s an arcade room, playground, dog wash and shuffleboard courts, plus on-site laundry.
The ultimate list of the 60 hottest Houston bars and restaurants opening in 2023
By any measure, 2022 proved to be an incredible year for new restaurants. From Aaron Bludorn’s new seafood palace to intimate tasting menus to getting down and dirty with a smash burger, last year produced a wide range of new options to suit every taste and price point. The growth spurt shows no signs of slowing down in the next 12 months. Some long-simmering new concepts will finally make their debuts, including three from chefs who’ve achieved fame and success on reality TV. Mixed-use developments throughout the inner loop will provide homes for new concepts from local operators and serve as...
The Full Menu: Best new Houston restaruants
In this month’s installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite Houston restaurants that opened in 2022 and look ahead to what’s coming in 2023. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, Felice Sloan of the Swanky Maven lifestyle blog, and David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder.
Esquire-best-list Houston chef dishes on his acclaimed Mexican restaurant, plus hottest food news
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef Emmanuel Chavez joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Tatemó. The corn-focused Mexican restaurant has been attracting significant critical praise, including a spot on Esquire’s list of America’s best new restaurants. The interview begins with Chavez sharing the story of his career. After starting out as a dishwasher in a Tex-Mex restaurant, he entered the world of fine dining in Seattle. A wake-up call from a mentor prompted him to begin researching the process of making traditional corn tortillas through the process of nixtamalization. Ultimately, he moved back to Houston and...
Have You Eaten at Texas’ Most Expensive And Bougie Restaurant?
Hungry people of Texas, are your pockets really as bad and boujee you think they are? With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it’s almost that time of year to take your loved ones out, wine them, and most definitely dine them. If you're looking to treat your sweetheart...
Yes, you can get crawfish already. Here’s 6 places near Montgomery County, Houston serving mudbugs.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The dust has settled on another holiday season, but for plenty of Bayou City metro residents, the most wonderful time of the year is just beginning. Usually celebrated from January to May, crawfish season will soon be upon us, and some Houston bars and restaurants are already ringing in the new season with a fresh crop.
Houston comedian's runaway Netflix hit based in Bayou City returns for one Mo season
In 2022, Houston comedian Mo Amer sparked some major buzz with his eponymous Netflix series. Now, he's back — but for a very limited time. Amer recently announced that his Netflix sitcom Mo has been renewed for a second season. In what could be a downer for fans, Mo will also end after that season’s last episode. For the uninitiated, the single-camera comedy stars Amer (who also co-created the show with fellow comic/streaming sitcom star Ramy Youssef) as Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee looking to gain asylum in his Houston homebase. Mo debuted last August to rave reviews, scoring a...
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Haunted traveling circus shows Houston there's nothing to fear
A mysterious tent will soon show up to the Katy Mills Mall area, with screams drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”Not to fear, it's the latest effort by Cirque Italia that leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Katy until January 19 after a first stop in Austin, and then moving to other Texas cities.A chipper description by...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
The second weekend of 2023 and the start of lunar new year events sees some cool art and music performances around town — and Captain Kirk. Some local groups and studios host intriguing art shows at Silver Street Studios, the Menil Collection, and Holocaust Museum of Houston.Music comes via the Central Library, DACAMERA, and Houston Symphony. A groundbreaking, trend-setting movie gets the stage treatment in a New Jack way. And speaking of movies, one of our most treasured pop culture figures, William Shatner, comes town to take space, the final frontier. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend....
Mardi Gras! Galveston returns with beads, bashes, masked balls, and more island merriment
The start of a new year in the Gulf Coast means the return of raucous revelry that dates back to more than a century. Mardi Gras! Galveston, known as the third-largest Mardi Gras bash in the U.S., returns to Galveston Island for its 112th annual celebration February 10 through February 21.Galveston's massive, always popular event is expected to draw more than 350,000 attendees this year, many who'll pack the island during carnival season for concerts, parades, balcony parties, elegant balls, and of course, beads. As always, Mardi Gras! Galveston offers up diverse, family fun — and some adult debauchery —...
The 5 best places for fried chicken in Houston
I have recently looked at the best burgers, the best breakfast tacos, and pizza in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- fried chicken, to see which restaurants offer the best-fried chicken in Houston.
