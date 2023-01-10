ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Person Struck By Freight Train In Santa Clarita

By Linsey Towles
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ru3d4_0k91A8Yk00

A person was struck and killed by a freight train on the MetroLink tracks in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday it is reported that someone was struck by a Union Pacific freight train on the tracks at Via Princessa, according to Stg. Mark Perkins.

“Someone saw him crossing the tracks. We’re unsure at this time if it was an accident or a suicide,” said Perkins.

The victim is described a black man in his 60s, according to Perkins.

As a result the tracks were closed between Via Princessa and Santa Clarita and ultimately cancelled.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0k91A8Yk00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Crash Knocks Out Power In Newhall

An early morning car crash in Newhall caused a power outage Friday, affecting neighborhoods in the eastern part of the community. At 5:56 a.m. Friday, emergency responders receive reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, according to Dispatch Supervisor Stafford with the Los Angeles C  Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Memorial Set For Veteran Advocate Chuck Morris

A memorial has been set for next month in honor of Santa Clarita veteran advocate Chuck Morris Charles “Chuck” Morris is remembered for his decades of selfless dedication to the Santa Clarita community. The memorial is set to take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Friendly Valley Country Club in Santa ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Brings Accessible Fun With New Inclusive Playground

Members of the Santa Clarita city council, along with eager children, gathered Thursday morning for the opening of the city’s new inclusive playground, designed to be accessible for children with different needs.  On Thursday morning children waited anxiously with their parents to be the first to try out the new playground located at West Creek ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Strong Year for Filming in Santa Clarita in 2022

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2022 with the Film Office reporting 591 film permits and 1,549 location film days, which generated an estimated $38.5 million in economic impact to the local community. This represents a 3.7 percent increase in permits, a 2.9 percent increase in film days and a 2.2 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2021.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

One Hospitalized After Rollover 14 Freeway Crash

One person was hospitalized after a rollover 14 Freeway crash on Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving overturned vehicles on the northbound 14 Freeway just south of Golden Valley Road, according to Esteban Benitez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We had one patient ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Vehicle Spins Out On 14 Freeway, Blocks Traffic

A car spun out and blocked traffic on the northbound 14 Freeway near Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita late Monday morning. At around 11:15 a.m. Monday, officials with the California Highway Patrol received reports of a traffic car spinning out on the northbound 14 Freeway near Newhall Avenue amid heavy rain. “It’s just a solo ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Woman Stabbed North Of Santa Clarita Identified

The woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning has been identified, and the man she was reportedly dating has been identified as the person shot at the crime scene by law enforcement. Sheila Ann Ashley, 49, has been identified as the woman who was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, according ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Two People Rescued From Water-Stranded Vehicle

Two people were rescued from inside their vehicle by first responders Monday night after becoming stranded in fast moving water in Santa Clarita.  At around 6:37 p.m. first responders received reports of the need for a water rescue at Hasley Canyon Road and Del Valle Road according to Captain Sampang with the L.A. County Fire ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Tesla drives into Pasadena pool with 3 people inside, including child

PASADENA, Calif. - A Tesla with three people - including a child - inside crashed into a pool in Pasadena Tuesday morning amid torrential rains and gusty winds due to the latest Atmospheric River slamming Southern California. According to the Pasadena Fire Department, it happened in the backyard of a...
PASADENA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

January Proclaimed ‘Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month’ In Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County recognized firefighters’ heightened line-of-duty deaths due to chemical exposures Tuesday, proclaiming January to be “Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.” The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the motion proposed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, catalyzed by research showing that firefighters are more likely to be diagnosed ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Hiker killed in fall at Baldy Bowl ID’d as 57-year-old woman from Covina

MT. BALDY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hiker killed in a fall at Baldy Bowl was identified by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office as 57-year-old Crystal Gonzalez-Landas, a resident of Covina. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services...
COVINA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
1K+
Followers
598
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy