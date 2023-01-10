Person Struck By Freight Train In Santa Clarita

A person was struck and killed by a freight train on the MetroLink tracks in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m. Monday it is reported that someone was struck by a Union Pacific freight train on the tracks at Via Princessa, according to Stg. Mark Perkins.

“Someone saw him crossing the tracks. We’re unsure at this time if it was an accident or a suicide,” said Perkins.

The victim is described a black man in his 60s, according to Perkins.

As a result the tracks were closed between Via Princessa and Santa Clarita and ultimately cancelled.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.

