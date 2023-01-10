The Countdown: Can more be done to stop lone-wolf terrorists?

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we weigh in on the topic of terrorism and a very specific type of terrorist.

So-called lone-wolf terrorists have caused violence and chaos across the nation, including in New York City where a young man attacked several NYPD officers with a machete in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

The suspect described himself as a self-radicalized Islamic fundamentalist.

Meanwhile, near-identical incidents like the Buffalo supermarket massacre and Parkland High School mass shooting rocked the nation just months earlier.

We spoke with former DHS acting undersecretary for intelligence John Cohen, who argued that for the past two decades, law enforcement has repeatedly failed to adjust to threats they are aware of prior to an attack.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Nurses at two hospitals in New York City remained on strike into Monday night. They walked off the job early Monday morning after not reaching a deal with hospital officials. Negotiations resumed at Montefiore Medical Center, but not at Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side. One of the main sticking points is the staffing levels at the hospitals.

A week after Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the football field, he was released from the hospital in Cincinnati and taken to a hospital in Buffalo to continue to be treated.

It was one week ago Monday night that he went into cardiac arrest on the football field in the middle of a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

