Columbus, OH

What we know about the death of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in Columbus, Ohio

By Cole Behrens and Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Ohio residents and online activists are raising concerns about the actions of local police and county prosecutors after the homicide of a 13-year-old Black child killed in Columbus nearly three months ago.

Sinzae Reed, 13, was shot and killed in the city on Oct. 12. Columbus police arrested his white neighbor, Krieg Butler, 36, within 48 hours of Reed's death, and the Franklin County Prosecutor's office charged him with murder. However, those charges were dismissed a few days later after Butler claimed self-defense.

Under an Ohio law that went into effect in 2019 , a potential suspect no longer has to prove they shot someone in self-defense, instead the burden rests on the prosecution. Reed's family compared his death to the death of Trayvon Martin , a 17-year-old unarmed Black child in Florida who was killed in 2012 by a man who claimed self-defense and was ultimately not found guilty.

Here's what we know about the case and the ongoing investigation.

What happened to Sinzae Reed?

Columbus police were called at about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 12 to an apartment complex on a report of a shooting. According to court records, an eyewitness saw Butler exit a red truck and fire multiple times at Reed.

Butler then entered his vehicle and fled the scene, according to court records. Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Reed with gunshot injuries and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. Reed was rushed in life-threatening condition to a local hospital, where he died at 6:26 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ToQn_0k919fpk00
Sinzae Reed, a 13-year-old who was fatally shot in his neighborhood. His sister, 20-year-old Makayla Nichols, said Sinzae was a good kid who didn't deserve to die. Photo provided by family

In his obituary, family members remembered Reed, who went by "Zay," as a child who loved music, video games and spending time with his friends.

Butler, another resident of the apartment complex, was initially charged with Reed's homicide and held on $1 million bond, but charges later were dropped pending the investigation.

Why were charges dismissed against Krieg Butler?

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case in Franklin County Municipal Court after Butler's arrest. At the time, prosecutors said Butler alleged he had fired shots at Reed in self-defense.

There is no statute of limitations for filing a murder charge, and charges could be refiled at a later date.

Contacted by USA TODAY on Monday, the Franklin County Prosecutor's office said Columbus police are "in the process of investigating" Reed's death.

"Upon receipt of the investigation, the Office of the Franklin County Prosecutor will take appropriate action, including presentation of this matter to the Franklin County Grand Jury," the office said in an automated statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW8I5_0k919fpk00
Makayla Nichols, sister of Sinzae Reed, holds a picture frame with photos of him during a community press event in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 2023. Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police directed USA TODAY to an earlier statement that noted the department dismissed the charges "pending the completion of the investigation."

"We continue to investigate the circumstances of Mr. Reed’s death with the help of outside entities and are still awaiting key forensic and ballistic evidence," the department said at the time.

The department added: "We are aware of the community’s concerns regarding the investigation and want to ensure the community that this investigation is far from over."

How did Sinzae Reed die?

The official autopsy report from the Franklin County Coroner's office has not been released. The coroner's office says reports take an average of six months to complete.

The Columbus Dispatch, part of the USA TODAY Network, has filed a request to review the report when it becomes available. Until the autopsy report is completed, it is not known how many times Reed was shot and where on his body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JH2jQ_0k919fpk00
Sinzae Reed’s ashes are seen in a capsule around his mother Megan Reed’s neck while she speaks during a community press event regarding his shooting and subsequent death in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 1, 2023. Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch

Why wasn't Butler charged for having a firearm?

Butler has a prior conviction from 2019 for misdemeanor domestic violence in Franklin County Municipal Court. Federal law bars people with domestic violence convictions from carrying firearms.

But Ohio law does not have a prohibition against people with misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence from carrying firearms. Because Butler's conviction would bar him from having a gun only under federal law, such charges could only be brought in federal court.

What has Reed's family said?

At a press event at the apartment complex on Jan. 1, Reed's mother, Megan Reed, said she is looking for justice for her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmZGT_0k919fpk00
Megan Reed, mother of Sinzae Reed, and Sincere Jay, brother of Sinzae Reed, hold a sign during a small protest in front of the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 27, 2022. Brooke LaValley-The Columbus Dispatch

"All I'm asking for is justice for my baby – is that too much to give?" Reed said. "I will never stop until Sinzae gets justice, I will forever be his voice."

Reed's family and activists who are working with the family are demanding Butler's immediate re-arrest, an apology from Columbus police, a federal investigation into Reed's death and the removal of Gary Tyack, the Franklin County prosecutor, from office.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Grace Hauck, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLZsr_0k919fpk00
Megan Reed, center, receives a hug while speaking during a community press event on Jan. 1, 2023, about her thirteen-year-old son Sinzae Reed who was shot and killed in Columbus, Ohio. Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch

Buck
3d ago

Funny, this article forgot to mention that this "innocent" 13 year old boy has already had several convictions for assault and robbery.....

Charish Queen
3d ago

Please read, this is due to a ridiculous law that changed in Ohio just in 2019. Basically anyone can claim self defense. The other issues here that the community is having is that this man was not supposed to have a gun at all where are the charges for that while they investigate and why are more not questioning if you are in fear of your life why not just drive away? So many witnesses said he got out of his truck then started shooting then returning to the truck left. Why did he not just go in his home?

Kareem Barney
2d ago

bullet holes the night before,the next day he jumped out of his truck with a ski mask and the boys back was to him, where's the self defense in that?

