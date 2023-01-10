ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thebengilpost.com

Death of Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel

Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel, 83 of Benld, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:14 a.m. She was born on January 3, 1940, in Harvel to James Pickerill and Mary Eileen Floyd Pickerill. She married Wesley C. Cherry on September 3, 1960, in Mt....
BENLD, IL
Death of Edith Marie Law

Edith Marie Law, 90 of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7:08 p.m. at Heritage Health in Litchfield. She was born in Wood River on January 15, 1932, to Rev. John Louis and Bertha Florence (England) Flack. She married Clarence Dale “Dutch” Law, Sr. on August 25,...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Death of Charles Robert “Chuck” Winsel

Charles Robert “Chuck” Winsel, 88 of Carlinville, passed away on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Charles was born on January 29, 1934, to Robert and Mary (Black) Davis in Woodburn. On December 24, 1954, he married Marjorie “Tootie” Rainey in Carlinville....
CARLINVILLE, IL
Shepherd’s Closet giving away surprise food item with purchase

Beginning January 10, customers making a purchase from the Shepherd’s Closet will receive a surprise food item. Shepherd’s Closet is the front part of the caring center next to Gotcha Latte and across from Mi Casita in downtown Gillespie. These surprises will change/vary from day to day. Also...
GILLESPIE, IL

