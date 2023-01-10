Read full article on original website
thebengilpost.com
Death of Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel
Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel, 83 of Benld, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 12:14 a.m. She was born on January 3, 1940, in Harvel to James Pickerill and Mary Eileen Floyd Pickerill. She married Wesley C. Cherry on September 3, 1960, in Mt....
Death of Edith Marie Law
Edith Marie Law, 90 of Litchfield, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7:08 p.m. at Heritage Health in Litchfield. She was born in Wood River on January 15, 1932, to Rev. John Louis and Bertha Florence (England) Flack. She married Clarence Dale “Dutch” Law, Sr. on August 25,...
Death of Charles Robert “Chuck” Winsel
Charles Robert “Chuck” Winsel, 88 of Carlinville, passed away on Monday afternoon, January 9, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Charles was born on January 29, 1934, to Robert and Mary (Black) Davis in Woodburn. On December 24, 1954, he married Marjorie “Tootie” Rainey in Carlinville....
Gillespie Council votes to approve computer upgrade, accepts high bid to replace heater at water plant
In a relatively brief and routine meeting, the Gillespie City Council on Monday night approved an expenditure of up to $3,000 to replace computers used by City Clerk workers, and engaged in sometimes heated debate over hiring procedures and the recent purchase of a vacuum truck for the Street Department.
Shepherd’s Closet giving away surprise food item with purchase
Beginning January 10, customers making a purchase from the Shepherd’s Closet will receive a surprise food item. Shepherd’s Closet is the front part of the caring center next to Gotcha Latte and across from Mi Casita in downtown Gillespie. These surprises will change/vary from day to day. Also...
