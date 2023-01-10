Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Otz, Grill and Watson preview trip to Allen Fieldhouse
Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, plus senior guard Caleb Grill and freshman wing Demarion Watson, preview the Cyclones’ upcoming road trip to Allen Fieldhouse, give their thoughts on why Iowa State’s offense has improved in recent weeks and more in the videos below. Jared Stansbury. View articles...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Balance carries Cyclones past K-State in first game after Soares’ injury
AMES — The entire Iowa State women’s basketball season to this point has been a learning process. That might be hard to understand when you consider the talent this program returned, the talent this program added and the sky-high preseason expectations this program faced. It has indeed been...
cyclonefanatic.com
Campbell announces pair of assistant coach hires
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has announced the addition of Jordan Langs as running backs coach/special teams coordinator and Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach. Langs’ hire is pending the completion of background checks. Jordan Langs. Langs, who was twice named Mid-States Football Association (MSFA)...
KCCI.com
No. 15 Cyclones beat Kansas State
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists to lead four Iowa State players with 14 points and the 15th-ranked Cyclones beat Kansas State 67-56 on Wednesday night. Denae Fritz completed a three-point play with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter to give...
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: Kalscheur leads No. 14 Iowa State to dominant win over Texas Tech
AMES — Gabe Kalscheur hasn’t forgotten Kansas City. Iowa State’s senior leader remembers what happened the last time his team went toe-to-toe with Texas Tech. He remembers the helplessness Iowa State experienced in that 72-41 loss in the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center last March.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/10): ISU, KSU, KU move to 4-0 in Big 12
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, K-State and Kansas all moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 while Northern Iowa and Drake also won in the MVC in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0): Iowa State got 25 points from Gabe Kalscheur in a dominant 84-50 win over Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points, and Caleb Grill put in 14 points with four assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey also had a strong night with nine points and eight assists.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th. Hubbard is set to release […]
KCCI.com
‘You can’t be in here’: Male coaches accused of going in girls locker room at a West Des Moines high school
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of female wrestlers at Valley High School are upset after a confrontation in the girls locker room on Dec. 9. They say their daughters told them the male coaches of the girls basketball team went into the locker room while they were in there.
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
electrek.co
This company turns wind turbine blades into concrete
An Iowa startup is transforming decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for the concrete and mortar industries. REGEN Fiber, which is owned by trucking company Travero, turns wind turbine blades into reinforcement fiber that increases the strength and overall durability of concrete and mortar applications such as pavement, slabs-on-grade, and precast products.
beeherald.com
Robbins Land and Cattle named 2022 Iowa Cattlemen Association’s outstanding commercial producer
Robbins Land and Cattle is no stranger to the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization via their farm in Scranton, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
KIMT
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
yourfortdodge.com
Prisoner of War Camp in Algona the Focus of New Movie Hitting the Big Screen in Fort Dodge This Week
“Even during times of war.. Goodness could be found.” That is the message behind a new movie that follows the real life events that transpired at a POW camp decades ago in Algona. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” is now being shown on the big screen in Fort...
Radio Iowa
Flights resume in Iowa after computer outage causes groundings nationwide
It’s a chaotic day for Iowans who planned to fly home, to fly somewhere else, or to pick up a loved one at the airport. All flights nationwide were grounded this morning for a few hours. Kayla Kovarna, spokeswoman for the Des Moines International Airport, says the Federal Aviation...
YAHOO!
Wells Fargo to slash mortgage division, Des Moines metro's top private employer
Wells Fargo says it is making major cuts in its home lending business, a move that could result in more job losses in the Des Moines metro, where the division ― its largest private employer ― already has laid off hundreds of employees as rising interest rates have cratered the mortgage market.
KCCI.com
Des Moines council member tells Git'N Go to 'be a good neighbor'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A request for a zoning change next to a Git'N Go on Euclid Avenue turned into an airing of grievances on Monday, as a Des Moines City Council member pressed the convenience store about a series of neighborhood complaints. The location at 816 E. Euclid...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS:High-profile downtown property acquired by local developer
Shattered Holdings LLC, managed by Jackie Johansen, has acquired property at 204 S.W. Second St. in downtown Des Moines. The property is valued at $686,000. An interior photo of the building is below. Business Record file photos. Jackie Johansen, principal of Shattered Glass Development, has finalized the acquisition of property...
