(KMAland) -- Iowa State, K-State and Kansas all moved to 4-0 in the Big 12 while Northern Iowa and Drake also won in the MVC in regional men’s college basketball on Tuesday. Iowa State (13-2, 4-0): Iowa State got 25 points from Gabe Kalscheur in a dominant 84-50 win over Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4). Jaren Holmes added 15 points, and Caleb Grill put in 14 points with four assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey also had a strong night with nine points and eight assists.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO