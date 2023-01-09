EXCLUSIVE: Nutopia, the Welcome to Earth with Will Smith and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth producer, has created a Chief Creative Officer role for veteran exec Simon Willgoss. Willgoss, who has been with Jane Root’s transatlantic indie for the best part of a decade, was most recently EVP Development and became Head of Development in 2015. Prior to this, he was part of the team that pioneered the “mega-doc”, an in-vogue genre that has seen the likes of National Geographic trio Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Darron Aronofksy’s One Strange Rock hit TV screens. Root said Willgoss...

2 DAYS AGO