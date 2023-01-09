Read full article on original website
The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards says “new music is on its way”
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has confirmed via Instagram that “new music is on its way”. Richards posted a short video on his account today (January 11) to share the update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” he said. “Wishing you all a belated Happy...
Jack White shares footage of live collab with Jeff Beck in tribute to “innovator extraordinaire”
Jack White has paid tribute to Jeff Beck, sharing footage of his live collaboration with the “innovator extraordinaire”. The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Mick Jagger and more from across the rock’n’roll...
Robbie Knievel, Daredevil Son Of Evel Knievel Dead At 60
Robbie Knievel, daredevil and son of stuntman Evel Knievel, has died. A family source tells Robbie was in hospice care for his final days after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He died early Friday morning with his daughters at his side. Robbie, also known as "Kaptain Robbie Knievel," followed in...
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital
Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.
Queen’s Brian May opens up about Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded”
Queen’s Brian May has opened up about the Jeff Beck track he thinks has the “most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded” in a new video this week. Beck died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Ron Howard on meeting Paul McCartney: “I really related to and respected him”
Ron Howard has reflected on his experience directing The Beatles documentary Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, including meeting Paul McCartney. The 2016 documentary film charted the band’s touring years from 1962 to 1966, including their final full public concert at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park.
John Fogerty regains ownership of Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue after 50-year battle
After 50 years of fighting for his songs, John Fogerty has finally regained ownership of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s discography. As per Billboard (via Variety), founding member Fogerty has bought a majority interest in the global publishing rights to his extensive Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue from Concord Records. Concord acquired...
Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died aged 69. Taking to Twitter to announce the news, his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman wrote: “Another sad departure. The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side.
‘Welcome To Earth With Will Smith’ Producer Nutopia Promotes Simon Willgoss To Chief Creative Officer
EXCLUSIVE: Nutopia, the Welcome to Earth with Will Smith and Limitless with Chris Hemsworth producer, has created a Chief Creative Officer role for veteran exec Simon Willgoss. Willgoss, who has been with Jane Root’s transatlantic indie for the best part of a decade, was most recently EVP Development and became Head of Development in 2015. Prior to this, he was part of the team that pioneered the “mega-doc”, an in-vogue genre that has seen the likes of National Geographic trio Welcome to Earth with Will Smith, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and Darron Aronofksy’s One Strange Rock hit TV screens. Root said Willgoss...
Idris Elba confirms release date for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ movie
Idris Elba has confirmed the release date of the Luther movie, Luther: The Fallen Sun. After teasing a big announcement via his social media on Thursday afternoon (January 12), the actor posted a video clip breaking the news in character as DCI John Luther. In the video, he also revealed there would be both a theatrical release and one via streaming.
You, Me and the Big C podcast: Hosts 'ready to hang up headphones'
The presenters of a BBC podcast about living with cancer have said they are ready to "hang up their headphones". Lauren Mahon and Steve Bland said they planned to stand down from presenting the award-winning podcast You, Me and the Big C. The show launched in 2018 with Mahon presenting...
BRIT Awards face backlash for all male Artist Of The Year nominations
This year’s BRIT Awards have faced a backlash after the UK Artist Of The Year nomination category was filled with all male entrants. Nominees for the upcoming awards in February were announced yesterday (January 12) and in the UK Artist Of The Year category, Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy were all nominated.
Fall Out Boy announce new song ‘Love From The Other Side’
Fall Out Boy have announced details of their new song ‘Love From The Other Side’, which is due to be released next week. The announcement comes after weeks of cryptic teasing from the band, who have been sending fans missives and sharing other clues online. Today (January 11),...
Miley Cyrus embraces self-love on breezy new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus has shared the lead single from her upcoming eighth album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: a breezy, groove-heavy song titled ‘Flowers’. Though the genre-bending artist has not explicitly confirmed who the song is about, fans have theorised that Cyrus wrote it to reflect on her breakup with Liam Hemsworth, who she married in December of 2018 and left the following August. Most notably, the song was released on Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday (January 13).
Listen to Hemlocke Springs’ new single ‘stranger danger!’
Hemlocke Springs has today (January 13) released ‘stranger danger!’, the follow-up single to her viral 2022 hit ‘girlfriend’. ‘stranger danger!’ sees Springs ruminate on the dangers of capitalism over a propulsive self-produced beat. “Eat, work, and obey,” she sings between shrieks, “adding on to debts I can’t repay”. In an Instagram post announcing the single, Springs wrote: “Probably the most stressed I’ve been in a minute, but the product is fruitful”. Listen to ‘stranger danger!’ below.
Government urged to tackle musicians’ “pitiful” earnings from streaming
More should be done by the government to tackle the “pitiful” earnings musicians receive from streaming services, MPs say. Acting DCMS committee chair and Conservative MP Damian Green said that “too many” artists receive “pitiful returns despite making successful music,” adding that the “main players” in the streaming world “need to get together to remedy this in a sustainable way”.
‘The Bear’ reveals season 2 release date and episode count
The Bear has announced the release date and episode count for its highly anticipated second season. The critically acclaimed kitchen drama starring Jeremy Allen White debuted on FX and Disney+ in 2022, and will return this year for a second round. After the show was confirmed to return in 2023...
