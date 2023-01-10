ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic

A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Midtown makeover bringing traffic woes

St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta

The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
AUGUSTA, MO
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate

ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities

While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SSM Health Medical Minute: WISH Center at St. Mary’s Hospital honored with 2022 Award

ST. LOUIS – The WISH Center at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital provides comprehensive, high-risk maternity care for women who are affected by opioid dependency. WISH stands for Women and Infant Substance Help. Because of WISH’s comprehensive pre- and post-natal care, the Center was honored with the 2022 Achievement Citation Award from the Catholic Health Association (CHA) for its commitment to our region’s health and our mission. The program uses MAT therapy (Medication Assisted Treatment), a comprehensive care model to treat persons with opioid use disorder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

