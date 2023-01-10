Read full article on original website
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
Metro East strip mall lands tenants, including one new to St. Louis, in $7M redevelopment
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A big-box shopping center in the Metro East has landed two large anchor tenants for a $7 million redevelopment that will fill nearly 70,000 square feet of space that’s been sitting empty for four years. Construction is underway at Nameoki Commons shopping plaza at...
St. Louis Is One of the Easiest Places to Live Off Minimum Wage, Study Finds
St. Louis ranks fifth of 79 cities where "minimum wage goes the furthest"
KSDK
City of St. Louis has condemned Railway Exchange building downtown
The building is in poor condition. Our Justina Coronel has more on the decision by the city.
St. Louis among Top 40 cities to raise a family, study says
Choosing where to raise a family is a big life decision. For those getting started, the Gateway to the West appears to be an ideal landing spot.
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
FOX2now.com
Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic
A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic. A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening. Artist Brock Seals shares details about the ‘Art...
FOX2now.com
Midtown makeover bringing traffic woes
St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance. St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood is going through a renaissance. Armed robbers steal from St. Louis veterinary clinic. A group of armed robbers stole medication and money from a St. Louis veterinary clinic Tuesday evening. Student in custody after bringing gun to...
St. Louis-based grocery chain's parent company refinances debt
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Moran Foods LLC, the St. Ann-based parent company of the Save A Lot grocery business, said it has completed a debt refinancing that will provide it with more liquidity and operational flexibility while lowering its borrowing costs. Moran said last week in a press...
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
techvisibility.com
Missouri payday loans on St. Louis, MO 63132 with the 9554 Page Ave
The organization was at 9554 page Ave, St. Louis, MO. To make contact with Missouri cash advance on the internet, name (314) 429-3399 regarding having fun with minutes or take a look at the web site at. Missouri Pay day loan Associate Knowledge:. Start. Will cost you and you may...
Historic building in St. Louis vandalized, left unsecured
The Railway Exchange, a 110-year-old architectural gem and former home of the Famous Barr department store, now has wide open points of entry with no security presence after sitting empty for nearly a decade.
Historic restaurant, music venue pressing pause on operations
ST. LOUIS — A historic St. Louis restaurant and music venue known for blues and jazz says it's pressing pause on operations. BB's Jazz, Blues and Soups has been around since 1976, hosting music greats but owners say it's time to rethink things. Wednesday, customers called in and even...
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns purchase Defiance Roadhouse, plan opening of new cafe in Augusta
The Defiance Roadhouse, a southern St. Charles County landmark with a patio right on Highway 94, was purchased Jan. 4 by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. The bar and restaurant is the latest business bought by the corporation, which has acquired dozens of businesses since 2021 in and around Augusta and Washington. The prices of most of the individual purchases, including for the Defiance Roadhouse, have not been disclosed, but representatives of the Hoffmann Family of Companies have said the total investment will likely be more than $200 million.
Dept. of Labor awards $33M in grants to youth and young adults for workforce success
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced yesterday (1/10) it is awarding $33 million in Growth Opportunities to help the youth and young adults in communities that have historically experienced disinvestment, high rates of poverty, and violent crime. Funds will be administered to 13 programs in 11 states,...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Build a career in real estate
ST. LOUIS — Malik Wilson visited 8732 Kathy Ct. in Crestwood MO where Dave Nations, Founder of Nations Network, and his team just rehabbed a 3-bed 2-bath home from top to bottom. This house will close in a couple of weeks, however they have five more homes currently under...
KMOV
I-270 EB lanes will be closed Jan 15
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Highway lanes on I-270 eastbound between West Florissant Ave. and New Halls Ferry Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. MoDOT says this will allow crews to safely shift all three lanes onto the New Halls Ferry Road Bridge. The new alignment will remain in place until summer of 2023.
FOX2now.com
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities. Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised …. While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic...
FOX2now.com
SSM Health Medical Minute: WISH Center at St. Mary’s Hospital honored with 2022 Award
ST. LOUIS – The WISH Center at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital provides comprehensive, high-risk maternity care for women who are affected by opioid dependency. WISH stands for Women and Infant Substance Help. Because of WISH’s comprehensive pre- and post-natal care, the Center was honored with the 2022 Achievement Citation Award from the Catholic Health Association (CHA) for its commitment to our region’s health and our mission. The program uses MAT therapy (Medication Assisted Treatment), a comprehensive care model to treat persons with opioid use disorder.
