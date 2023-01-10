ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
NECN

What Teams Could Entertain Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, No. 1 Pick?

Teams the Bears could entertain with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As overly prognosticated about the Chicago Bears and their ownership of the No. 1 pick might be, the organization could be interested in trading the pick down in the draft to acquire capital. Would the...
CHICAGO, IL
NECN

NFL Tabs Atlanta for Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Atlanta would host potential Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. While the Atlanta Falcons didn’t make the 2023 NFL playoffs, they could still host a postseason game. The potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced on...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company

Brian Urlacher has filed a lawsuit against a hair transplant company for illegally using his likeness on their website. Attorneys for Urlacher filed a lawsuit against Texas-based Houston Hair Transplant Center in Cook County in October, 2022, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his image and likeness... The post Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

