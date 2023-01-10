ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

cruiseindustrynews.com

San Diego Completes Shore Power Expansion; Two Ships to Plug In

San Diego has completed its shore power expansion at its cruise port. For the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair

Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KPBS

Atmospheric river ‘family’ soaks the soil and batters the coast

Chuck Fisher runs the Ocean Beach Pier Café, but it's closed now because the pier has been shut down. “It’s that time of year where waves get high and they knocked off some of the railing out there, and kind of hit a couple of doors. It’s not really bad, but there’s a lot of damage out there,” Fisher said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas

The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
ENCINITAS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The battle against invasive plants in California

SAN DIEGO — Giving up his time to hunt invasive plants doesn’t feel like work to Glenn Perelson. He’s a volunteer for the San Diego River Park Foundation, working to remove the harmful plants around the El Capitan Reservoir in San Diego County. “Don’t look at me,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Record high homelessness

The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Downtown San Diego’s homeless population hits record high of 1,839

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just over three months ago, icon Bill Walton made national headlines when he called on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure to address the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton gave a passionate speech outlining the problems the San Diego community...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA

