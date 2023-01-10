Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Prime Harvest Inc. Announces Third Dispensary License Approval in San Diego
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
cruiseindustrynews.com
San Diego Completes Shore Power Expansion; Two Ships to Plug In
San Diego has completed its shore power expansion at its cruise port. For the first time, two cruise ships can now simultaneously use shore power in San Diego rather than running their diesel engines while at berth. Previously, only one cruise vessel could plug in. On Friday, the Disney Wonder...
Public access at Stonesteps Beach closed
The access stairs at Stonesteps Beach are closed until further notice, the City of Encinitas announced Wednesday.
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
KPBS
Atmospheric river ‘family’ soaks the soil and batters the coast
Chuck Fisher runs the Ocean Beach Pier Café, but it's closed now because the pier has been shut down. “It’s that time of year where waves get high and they knocked off some of the railing out there, and kind of hit a couple of doors. It’s not really bad, but there’s a lot of damage out there,” Fisher said.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
San Diego Channel
Sunset Cliffs surfers catch big waves before the weather shifts
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Even when they're up against waves that are twice their height, surfers will gladly suit up, pick up their board, and rush to jump into the crashing waves. “I put my wetsuit on and paddle out," said surfer Glen Volk. "Everything gets better real fast.”
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Wearable sauce packets, Poe, trash and blues
Ethan Chan: 'Selections From the Closets of the People That I Love'. Sculptor, installation and performance artist Ethan Chan will open a new exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art this weekend. This show is a series of garments made from cafeteria and fast-food restaurant sauce packets. Chan has turned hundreds...
KPBS
The stone steps are closed at Stonesteps Beach in Encinitas
The city of Encinitas on Wednesday closed down access to Stonesteps Beach because of damage to the stairway. "The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure," the city reported in a post to its website and on Instagram.
Woman Finds 2 Unwanted Passengers from Tijuana Inside Her Trunk in Sorrento Valley
A woman allegedly discovered two people hiding inside her trunk Thursday in Sorrento Valley. Shortly before 5 a.m., a woman was driving into the U.S. from Tijuana, Mexico for work when she heard noises coming from the back of her vehicle, according to San Diego Police. Police said the woman...
spectrumnews1.com
The battle against invasive plants in California
SAN DIEGO — Giving up his time to hunt invasive plants doesn’t feel like work to Glenn Perelson. He’s a volunteer for the San Diego River Park Foundation, working to remove the harmful plants around the El Capitan Reservoir in San Diego County. “Don’t look at me,...
KPBS
Record high homelessness
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In other news, the San Diego Humane Society is over capacity and is waiving adoption fees for dogs seven months and older. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
Six California Cities Among The Top 10 'Most Polluted' In America
World Population Review listed the most polluted cities across the country.
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Jan. 12-15
Although rain might be in the forecast, there's still plenty events and activities happening this weekend in San Diego.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Downtown San Diego’s homeless population hits record high of 1,839
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just over three months ago, icon Bill Walton made national headlines when he called on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure to address the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton gave a passionate speech outlining the problems the San Diego community...
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
Himalayan Sherpa Cuisine Planned for Carlsbad Village
Owner Behind Everest Himalayan Cuisine in Encinitas to Debut Second Restaurant
