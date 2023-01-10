Third person connected in June 2022 deaths of three Aiken teens is extradited to Aiken county

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details have been released about the FBI raid of an Augusta church back in Summer 2022. In June 2022, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Rd. THE AGENCY ALSO RAIDED ITS SISTER CHURCH, THE HOUSE OF PRAYER IN HINESVILLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS AND FBI CLAIM HOUSE OF PRAYER BIBLE SEMINARIES MADE NUMEROUS FALSE STATEMENTS TO THE VA TO ESTABLISH IT AS AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AND SECURE REGULAR PAYMENTS.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO