Third person connected in June 2022 deaths of three Aiken teens is extradited to Aiken county

WRDW-TV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wfxg.com
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a murder on B St. back in October 2022. At around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes. When deputies arrived, they found twenty-two-year-old Kyan Bowie with a gunshot wound. Bowie was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man arrested on drug charges, assault on police officer
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 23 year-old Andrew Easterlin with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics and assault on a police officer. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Easterlin intended to distribute contraband including oxycodone and amphetamine, and trafficking methamphetamine. Investigators made the arrest...
WRDW-TV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
WRDW-TV
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the name of a homicide victim whose body was found in a burned vehicle. The body was found around 10 a.m. July 28 in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road, approximately a mile off Williston Road.
Suspect wanted for alleged stabbing in December 2022
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a stabbing suspect. Police say 36-year-old Hassan Shereef Hopgood stabbed a man with a pocket knife while walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road on December 20, 2022. Reports say Hopgood and the […]
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
wfxg.com
AIKEN, Sc. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an investigation dating back to July of 2022. On July 28th, a body was found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Rd off of Williston Rd. After DNA testing, that victim has now been identified as 33-year-old Freddie Powell III of Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner's Office has ruled Powell's cause of death as a homicide.
WRDW-TV
Columbia Co. woman wanted for stealing child’s Christmas bike
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are searching for a woman who stole a child’s Christmas bike. On Thursday afternoon, around noon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is security camera footage of the woman walking onto the property and leaving with the child’s gift on the 4000 block of Lee Place in Martinez.
wfxg.com
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing homeless man. Sixty-two-year-old Jesus Francisco Quintanilla was last seen Jan. 4 on the 2600 block of Oakland Ave. Investigators believe he may be in the area around the 1300 block of Greene St.
wfxg.com
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details have been released about the FBI raid of an Augusta church back in Summer 2022. In June 2022, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Rd. THE AGENCY ALSO RAIDED ITS SISTER CHURCH, THE HOUSE OF PRAYER IN HINESVILLE. THE DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS AND FBI CLAIM HOUSE OF PRAYER BIBLE SEMINARIES MADE NUMEROUS FALSE STATEMENTS TO THE VA TO ESTABLISH IT AS AN EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION AND SECURE REGULAR PAYMENTS.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
WIS-TV
Detention center officer arrested for ‘inappropriate’ relationship with murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of a jail officer for misconduct at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia. According to RCSD, an October 2022 investigation by ASGDC staff revealed that former jail officer China Gregg was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
WRDW-TV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
Columbia County suspect fleeing Edgefield County police arrested in Richmond County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia County man has been arrested in Richmond County after fleeing Edgefield County police according to authorities. According to authorities, Richard X. Deas was traveling with his female companion down Highway en route to Columbia County after traveling for the weekend. Authorities say a domestic argument began as the […]
WRDW-TV
Raided church accused in multimillion-dollar VA fraud scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere in the U.S.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
WRDW-TV
Shooting leaves 1 person dead at hotel in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Barry Monoochee Lew, 62, died in the shooting, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday. Lew was homeless. At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to the Sleep Inn at...
WRDW-TV
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
