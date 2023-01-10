Brownstown/St. Elmo scored 19 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Altamont 57-44. Altamont never led in the contest and would get it down to three points at multiple times though out the game but BSE would always go on a run of their own to keep the lead. It all started in the first quarter where BSE would outscore Altamont 19-10. Altamont would limit BSE to 13 points in the second quarter but could only put up 12 of their own to trail 31-23 at the half.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO