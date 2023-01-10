Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
PAVE First Annual Community Breakfast to Happen in February
PAVE (Promoting a Vision for Effingham County) is excited to announce their first Community Breakfast happening on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 6:45 am to 8:30 am at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. There will be progress updates given from the MAPPING programs in both Teutopolis and Effingham County as well...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Treats Partners with United Way of Effingham County
Teutopolis Treats will be open this weekend Friday-Sunday. Owner Kathy Ruholl has generously decided to donate a portion of this weekend’s proceeds to the United Way of Effingham County 2022 Campaign. The 2022 Campaign wraps up on January 31, 2023. The campaign is currently at 70% of the $320,000...
WAND TV
New sports bar and grill coming to Decatur this spring
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur residents will soon get to experience, "All the games. All the time," at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Opening up at 237 North Main Street, the restaurant will feature dart boards, pool tables, Golden Tee Golf, and over 20 flat-screen TV's. The new franchise...
Effingham Radio
Mary Ellen Bryant, 86
Mrs. Mary Ellen Bryant, 86 Years old, of Altamont, Illinois, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3:29 AM at the HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital, Effingham, Illinois. Visitation will be held at a tentative date, with the funeral services...
Effingham Radio
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86
Dorothy E. Niebrugge, 86, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. rosary on Monday at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Royce E. Brown, 70
Royce E. Brown, 70, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday evening, January 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Clare Catholic Church Cemetery in Altamont with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
James A. Kuhns, Jr., 66
James A. Kuhns Jr., 66 of Dix, formerly of Effingham, was taken home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 23, 2022. Jim/Jimmy, was born on November 25, 1956 and was a loving father, son, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father James Aloysius...
Effingham Radio
Donnie D. Gephart, 68
Donnie D. Gephart, 68, of Elliottstown (rural Dieterich), IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Effingham Radio
Opal V. Baker, 96
Opal V. Baker, 96, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home with family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Loretta Fay Wallace, 82
Loretta Fay Wallace, age 82, formerly of rural Montrose, Illinois, passed away at 5:31 PM – Monday, January 9, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Loretta’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Burial will be in the Island Creek Cemetery in rural Montrose, Illinois. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 AM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Loretta, memorials may be made to the Woodbury United Methodist Church. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86
James H. “Jim” Lawrence, 86, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with Pastor Roger Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Henton Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to Gideons or to the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
ridgeviewnews.com
Mt. Zion PSD Water Loss Closes Schools
Mt. Zion Public Service District is once again battling a water loss from an apparent broken line somewhere within their system which closed Calhoun County Schools today. Chief operator Jeremy Westfall is on the hunt for evidence of where the line is broken and would appreciate the community looking for unusual surface water. Westfall said that both of the Mt. Zion tanks were nearly full last night and this morning are empty leading him to believe the leak or line break is considerable.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Falls To BSE 57-44
Brownstown/St. Elmo scored 19 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they defeated Altamont 57-44. Altamont never led in the contest and would get it down to three points at multiple times though out the game but BSE would always go on a run of their own to keep the lead. It all started in the first quarter where BSE would outscore Altamont 19-10. Altamont would limit BSE to 13 points in the second quarter but could only put up 12 of their own to trail 31-23 at the half.
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Council to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham City Council is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th at 5:00pm. Omnibus Vote Agenda: Regular City Council Meeting Minutes (01/03/2023) – City Clerk Nosbisch; Ordinance No. 001-2023 – An Ordinance Declaring Certain Real Property and Improvements Thereon as Being Dangerous and Unsafe (711 S. Park St.) – Building Official Roedl; Ordinance No. 002-2023, An Ordinance Authorizing the Sale and/or Disposal of Personal Property – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 004-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radio Programing and Annual Maintenance – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 005-2023, A Resolution Authorizing the Acceptance of a Quote for the Purchase of Portable Radios – Fire Chief Yochum; Resolution No. 007-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Proud City, Inc. for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Deputy City Administrator Presley; Resolution No. 008-2023, A Resolution Authorizing An Agreement with Simpleview, LLC for Web Platform and Website Management Services – Tourism Director Thoele/Deputy City Administrator Presley; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Firefighters Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Department of Insurance Annual Statement – Effingham Police Pension Fund – City Treasurer Vail; Bid Tabulation – 2023 Rickelman Avenue Reconstruction Phase II Project – City Engineer Thoele; Omnibus Vote Agenda Approval.
WAND TV
St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey retires after leading team to state championship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016. “Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, January 12th at 7:00pm. Approval of Minutes from December 8, 2022, regular meeting. Announce vacancy in office of the State’s Attorney effective at 4:00 PM on January 31, 2023, due to the resignation of Nichole Kroncke. Discussion and vote...
WAND TV
New health center to serve Douglas county students, families
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — A new health resource will soon be opening in Douglas County. DoCo Health Center will be a student-focused medical clinic that will offer physical and mental health services to all Douglas County student and their immediate household members. The clinic, which will operate out of...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
