kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
valleynewslive.com
MN lawmakers consider free meal policy for schools
M.N. (Valley News Live) - As the pandemic began to fade and the world slowly returned to normal, over the last year or so, there were many things people were happy to see go away. One thing some people now miss was the nationwide free meal program in schools. Last...
Times-Online
valleynewslive.com
Jelly Roll coming to the Red River Valley Fair
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair announced that Jelly Roll will be performing at the fair’s grandstand on Sunday, July 9th. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 20th at https://www.redrivervalleyfair.com/p/tickets.
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nationwide "NOTAM" system outage impacts flight operations at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- The nationwide network outage that grounded flights around the country Wednesday morning also impacted flights at Fargo's Hector International Airport. "This morning I think we had about seven commercial flights that were delayed with passengers departing to Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and so forth, and of course they missed connections and had to rebuild connections for them," said Shawn Dobberstein, Executive Director of the Fargo Airport Authority.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo asks drivers to move cars to help clear streets
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo wants your help keeping the streets clear of snow. The city says it will start working on residential snow removal on Wednesday, Jan. 11 during daytime hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will continue through Friday, Jan. 13.
valleynewslive.com
Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson opens in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There may be a new vibe at some prime real estate in downtown Fargo. Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business. This is the second Blarney Stone location in the area, with the other located at along 9th Street East in West Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
‘He was a gentle soul’: Funeral held for Norman County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funeral escort was set up for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton, as numerous law enforcement agencies from North Dakota and Minnesota honored the late sheriff. They ushered him to his final resting place in Twin Valley, MN. “The dedication and the brotherhood and...
kvrr.com
West Fargo daycare provider charged with 9 felonies
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo woman is charged with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare. Cass County State’s Attorneys Office says 42 -year-old Miranda Sorlie is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and last May.
valleynewslive.com
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
kfgo.com
City of Fargo continues tough, expensive winter digout
FARGO (KFGO) – This winter is testing everyone, including the Fargo Public Works Department. Director Ben Dow said street crews have been “extremely busy” clearing and hauling the mounds of snow – and it’s been costly. He said it didn’t help when snow storms hit just days apart last month.
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Injury Accident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Shortly after 9 am on Thursday, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a rollover accident on interstate 94, 15 miles west of Valley City. According to the Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger driven by a 65-year-old Bismarck man was traveling westbound on Interstate...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Police investigating south Fargo stabbing
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and one person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Fargo. The call to dispatch came in late night Thursday, Jan. 12 to the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. The call told police they saw the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
wdayradionow.com
Trollwood Performing Arts School Summer registration is now open
(Fargo, ND) -- Summer registration for the Trollwood Performing Arts School is now open. The program, which is ran by Fargo Public Schools, is a 'unique youth arts education and leadership organization'. Trollwood offers performing and production arts education opportunities for students from kindergarten through graduated high school seniors. Trollwood...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters and police are on scene of a fire in West Fargo and officials tell Valley News Live that arson is suspected. “Our investigation unit is on scene, our K9 is on scene and our fire marshal, and they’re going to be doing a thorough investigation to find the cause.” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
