Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. LouisTed RiversSaint Louis, MO
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, De Soto
Vincie Ann Biondo, 67, of De Soto died Dec. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Born Sept. 22, 1955, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Angelo Biondo and Billie (Madden) Johnson. She is survived by three sons: Joseph Kisczcak III, Angelo Buehrlen and...
myleaderpaper.com
John Douglas Merideth, 85, Festus
John Douglas Merideth, 85, of Festus died Jan. 8, 2023, at Delmar Gardens South in south St. Louis County. Mr. Merideth was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired machinist from Engel Industries in St. Louis. He was a member of Calvary Christian Church in Festus. Born Sept. 7, 1937, in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., he was the son of the late Ethel Mandy Louetta (Baker) and John Richard Merideth.
myleaderpaper.com
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City
Peggy Jean Graff, 75, of Park Hills, formerly of Crystal City, died Jan. 9, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Graff was a member of the Mississippi River Eagles of Crystal City. She enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time in the sun, and most of all, spending time with family. Born Oct. 25, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Claude Thomas and Pauline Mae (Richmond) Pulliam.
myleaderpaper.com
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, High Ridge
Jordan Elizabeth Jeffries, 12, of High Ridge died Jan. 2, 2023, after a battle with brain cancer. Jordan was a student at Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School. She loved spending time with family and friends. She also loved all things Harry Potter. She will be remembered for her courage and selflessness, as well as her ability to spread joy to others. Born Aug. 19, 2010, she was the daughter of Justin and Trisha Jeffries of High Ridge.
myleaderpaper.com
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, De Soto
Betty J. O’Toole, 92, of De Soto died Dec. 30, 2022, at her home. Mrs. O’Toole was retired from the Flaming Pit restaurant in Crestwood. Born June. 17, 1930, in Licking, she was the daughter of the late William and Artie (Kell) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband: Alfred Patrick O’Toole.
myleaderpaper.com
Linda Louise Moser, 85, Hillsboro
Linda Louise Moser, 85, of Hillsboro died Jan. 7, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Moser worked as a caregiver at the Pony Bird Home in Mapaville and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She was born July 8, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Gertrude Hazel (Buckner) and Alfred William Govero. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gilbert John Moser Jr.
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Gale Henson, 63, Dittmer
Michael Gale Henson, 63, of Dittmer died Jan. 9, 2023, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Henson was a retired landscaper. He was a Crystal City High School graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran and enjoyed fishing and being around water. Born Oct. 7, 1959, in Kingsville, Texas, he was the son of the late Kathleen Joyce (Cline) and Arthur Gale Henson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Julie Lynn Suggs.
myleaderpaper.com
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, Festus
Sally Ann (Clark) Linderer, 88, of Festus died Jan. 5, 2023. Mrs. Linderer was a telephone operator at Southwester Bell for most of her 30-year work career. She helped with catering duties at her in-law’s restaurant Frederick’s. She enjoyed watching Cardinals baseball and Wheel of Fortune, playing bingo, playing cards, nature, perennial flower gardening, watching birds at her feeders, animals, trips to the Florida Gulf Coast and Captiva Island, weather watching, watching the weather channel and spending time with family and friends. Born April 11, 1934, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Vernette E. (Hellings) and Glenn Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Jerome “Jerry” Linderer.
myleaderpaper.com
Timothy John Kidd, 53, St. Louis
Timothy John Kidd, 53, of St. Louis died Jan. 5, 2023, in Arnold. Mr. Kidd was a 1987 graduate of Hillsboro High School and attended the U.S. Naval Academy before serving in the U.S. Navy. He worked for a number of computing firms throughout his life and enjoyed a wide range of interests, including music, running, riding his motorcycle and camping. Born Aug. 4, 1969, in Branson, he was the son of Mickie and Michael Huskey of Hillsboro and Ron and Terry Kid of Florida.
myleaderpaper.com
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus
Marie Annette Johnson, 83, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus, died Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. Ms. Johnson graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor of science degree and worked as a head nurse at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital . She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Douglass Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Silver Girls of Festus and the Golden Girls of De Soto poker clubs. She enjoyed music, travel, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Josh) Barnes and George (LaVerne) LaMarque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Johnson.
myleaderpaper.com
Newshound recalls his puppy days, 50 years ago
Fifty years ago this week, I tiptoed into the news cave of the Daily News-Democrat in Festus for my first day as a professional journalist, fresh from Mizzou’s School of Journalism, from which I’d graduated on the four-and-a-half-year plan, having encountered a few academic difficulties along the way.
myleaderpaper.com
Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, formerly of St. Louis
Robin Katherine Winslow, 55, of Indianapolis, Ind., formerly of St. Louis, died Jan. 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. Mrs. Winslow worked as a default cash posting coordinator and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Born April 14, 1967, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Carol (Allison) Bobe of House Springs and the late Robert Bobe.
myleaderpaper.com
Texas man arrested following crash near Arnold
A 40-year-old Springtown, Texas, man was arrested for multiple alleged offenses following a two-vehicle accident at Vogel and Miller roads in the Arnold area that left an Imperial woman injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, an Imperial 16-year-old was driving a southbound 2014...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: World Bird Sanctuary offers more than hiking
For our #Firstday hike this year, we did not visit one of the official Missouri State Park events, but chose a location known for much more than its paths through the woods. For 45 years, the World Bird Sanctuary near Eureka has served as a rehabilitation hospital for raptors and a showcase for many other avian species.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold approves two contracts for rec center improvements
The city of Arnold has started lining up projects to improve the Arnold Recreation Center, but with more projects still needed, it is unknown when work will begin on the facility at 1695 Missouri State Road. City Council members voted 7-0 on Dec. 1 to pay a total of $869,883...
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold Police arrest Hillsboro man for allegedly stealing car from Arnold business
A 39-year-old Hillsboro man was arrested after he was found in a car that had been reported stolen in Arnold. The suspect and the stolen 2021 Dodge Charger were located in the Hillsboro area, and investigators allegedly found the man with illegal drugs, paraphernalia and a gun, authorities reported. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police seek trailer thief
Festus Police are investigating the recent theft of a trailer from along the 900 block of North Fifth Street. The white 2006 cargo trailer was valued at $3,000, Chief Tim Lewis said. The owner discovered the trailer missing Dec. 22, but officers determined the theft occurred Dec. 20, Chief Tim...
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill officials to ask voters to pass use tax in April
Byrnes Mill voters will be asked on April 4 to approve a use tax that would allow the city to collect sales tax on internet purchases. If passed, the use tax would allow the city to collect its 2.5 percent sales tax on internet purchases, just as it does at retail businesses in the city.
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man suffers medical problem before crashing SUV
Larry Manier, 62, of High Ridge was injured Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 10, in a one-vehicle accident on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-270 in northwest St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:45 p.m., Manier was driving a 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on the ramp...
myleaderpaper.com
Public invited to talk about future of De Soto schools
De Soto School District residents are invited to attend a series of meetings and give their two cents’ worth about the future of the district. The first of six community meetings focused on strategic planning will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, in the library at De Soto High School, 815 Amvets Drive.
Comments / 0