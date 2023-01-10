Marie Annette Johnson, 83, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Festus, died Dec. 31, 2022, at her home. Ms. Johnson graduated from St. Louis University with a bachelor of science degree and worked as a head nurse at the Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital . She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Douglass Alumni Association. She enjoyed playing poker and was a member of the Silver Girls of Festus and the Golden Girls of De Soto poker clubs. She enjoyed music, travel, dancing and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 22, 1939, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Josh) Barnes and George (LaVerne) LaMarque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Johnson.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO