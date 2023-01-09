Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dollar General Opened a New Store MissouriBryan DijkhuizenMissouri State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
SB 8th Grade Boys Defeats Travis
The Tigers came into the game looking to rebound from the loss last week. The Tigers defense was outstanding causing a lot of turnovers. The Tigers came away with the victory 26-21. Stand-Outs: Caleb Barrett 10pts. 8B. The Tigers also came into the game looking to rebound from last weeks...
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Boys Basketball Travel Itinerary vs Bonham 1/12/23
4:00 pm – 7B and 8B Leaves for Bonham Middle School. 4:30pm – 7B and 8B Arrives at Bonham Middle School. 5:00pm – 7B plays Bonham Middle School. 5:30pm – 7A and 8A leaves for Bonham Middle School. 6:00pm – 8B plays Bonham Middle School, 7A...
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United and West Brook battle it out in Montagne Center
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University was the place to be Wednesday night with crosstown rivals Beaumont United and West Brook squaring off for a pair for crucial District 21-6A contests. In the early game the West Brook Lady Bruins continued to build on one of their best seasons in...
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers come out victorious in 1st ever match-up against the Broncos
Tigers and Broncos matched up in the first ever basketball game between the two schools. The game started off slow with The Tiger’s only hitting 1 3 in the entire quarter, but only allowing 2 points. As the 2nd quarter began the Tigers began to heat up scoring 15 in the quarter to go into the locker room up 18-7. As the 3rd quarter began both teams battled the entire quarter in a back and forth with the Tiger’s coming out slightly ahead for the quarter. The 4th quarter began with the Tiger’s leading 35-21 and ended with the Tiger’s winning the game 49-32. The Tigers improve to 17-7 and a district record 2-2. Catch the Tigers back in action on Friday (1/13/2023) at Killeen High School.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
News Channel 25
Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication
WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
Mall-to-Mall project causes ramp closure in Waco until summer
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announces that the eastbound State Highway 6 off-ramp to Bagby Avenue will be closed for construction beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. This closure is a part of TxDOT Waco District's next phase of its Mall-to-Mall project and is expected to last...
KWTX
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - From rats and bedbugs, to a bathtub that doesn’t drain and a sink hanging off the wall, a single mother in Belton says she is fed up after a years long battle with her apartment complex Belle Oaks, which is funded by the federal government under Section 8.
Baylor Bears Hire Parker Orgeron to Defensive Staff
Son of former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron joins the Bears after one season at Louisiana.
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
KWTX
Killeen Fire Department contains large grass fire near housing units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters with the Killeen Fire Department on Thursday, Jan. 12, contained a large grass fire that torched an estimated 35 acres near Hercules Avenue and Atlas. The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in a field area surrounding housing units. Although it grew close to...
Gatesville Messenger
Brad Hunt selected as next police chief
A statewide search for Gatesville's next police chief led to the selection of a candidate who is well acquainted with Central Texas — Brad Hunt. The current police chief in Keene — a community of about 6,500 people located in Johnson County — Hunt previously had a distinguished 25-year career with the Temple Police Department.
KBTX.com
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor
TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
KWTX
Killeen ISD Board Approves 2023-2024 Academic Calendar
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD Trustees approved 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during their scheduled board meeting Tuesday evening. KISD students will start the school year on Monday, August 14, 2023. The district collected data and input from various stakeholder groups, which included parents and staff, to create an academic...
23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KWTX
Man in Central Texas accused of beating girlfriend with a hammer
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday, Jan. 10, arrested Dillan Lambright after the man’s girlfriend accused him of beating her with a hammer. At approximately 5:00 a.m., police and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road to investigate reports of a woman who had visible injuries to her body.
Man dies after being hit by train in Marlin, police say
MARLIN, Texas — Marlin Police Department says a man was killed after being hit by a train at the railroad tracks on Live Oak Street on Monday, Jan. 9 at about 5:23 p.m. According to authorities, the man was discovered on the ground beside the train by the Marlin Fire Department upon arrival.
KBTX.com
3 people hospitalized following crash on Hwy 36 north of Caldwell
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been taken to the hospital following a Monday morning crash in Burleson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened around 6:15 a.m. along Highway 36 between Milano and Caldwell. Troopers say the driver of a Mercury passenger car...
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
Comments / 0