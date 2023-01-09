Tigers and Broncos matched up in the first ever basketball game between the two schools. The game started off slow with The Tiger’s only hitting 1 3 in the entire quarter, but only allowing 2 points. As the 2nd quarter began the Tigers began to heat up scoring 15 in the quarter to go into the locker room up 18-7. As the 3rd quarter began both teams battled the entire quarter in a back and forth with the Tiger’s coming out slightly ahead for the quarter. The 4th quarter began with the Tiger’s leading 35-21 and ended with the Tiger’s winning the game 49-32. The Tigers improve to 17-7 and a district record 2-2. Catch the Tigers back in action on Friday (1/13/2023) at Killeen High School.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO