theScore
Edwards '100%' expecting to fight Usman at UFC 286
In Leon Edwards' mind, there's no doubt a third fight with Kamaru Usman is up next. There were rumors in recent weeks that Usman was nursing a hand injury and wouldn't be ready to challenge for the UFC welterweight title. But Edwards said he fully expects to complete the trilogy with Usman at UFC 286 on March 18 in London.
theScore
White says discipline for slapping wife not needed: 'How does that hurt me?'
Dana White is taking the blame after slapping his wife on New Year's Eve. However, the UFC president doesn't think formal punishment is necessary. During an impromptu press conference Wednesday in Las Vegas, White - who was caught on camera striking his wife, Anne, at a nightclub in Mexico - said he's already facing enough consequences.
theScore
Report: Lakers to work out free agent Meyers Leonard
The Los Angeles Lakers will host a workout for free-agent center Meyers Leonard on Friday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Leonard has been without a team since being released by the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2021, one week after the Miami Heat traded him to the club. Prior to the deal, Miami suspended the 30-year-old for using an antisemitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games. The NBA suspended Leonard for one week and fined him $50,000 following an investigation.
