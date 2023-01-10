Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man already sentenced to 45 years in prison convicted of 2 more murders
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man already sentenced to 45 years in prison for a 2021 murder was convicted of two more murders Thursday in the deaths of a mother and her daughter. Prinshun McClain was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards.
Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody
FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
St. Louis grandpa begs thief to not steal car with his grandbaby inside
ST. LOUIS — "I got in as soon as he got in," Tyrone Hayes said. Early Monday, Tyrone Hayes and his family got the scare of their lives outside his grandchildren's day care in north St. Louis. The Guardian Angel Child Care Center is located near north Vandeventer and...
Armed suspects rob St. Louis vet clinic of Ketamine and other drugs
ST. LOUIS — A group of four or five men wearing all black tracksuits and masks robbed a veterinary clinic in St. Louis at gunpoint Tuesday. At around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the robbers held up the City Paws Veterinary Clinic on Vandeventer Avenue in the city's Shaw neighborhood just as employees were closing.
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
Police seek public's help locating suspect in 2022 fatal hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in January 2022. St. Louis detectives are searching for Ronald Berry, 34, who is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after a fatal hit-and-run last year. The...
Metro East law enforcement agencies won't enforce assault weapon ban, leaders say
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders with many law enforcement agencies in the Metro East were up in arms about the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing joined several other sheriff departments expressing disappointment in the new state law banning assault weapons, and the sale of high-capacity magazines.
Victim's family is hopeful after police identify hit-and-run suspect 1 year after Florissant mom died
ST. LOUIS — The past year has been a heart-wrenching for the family of Shawntae Herron. "I'm just starting to grieve and it's very hard," Tiffany Love said. "My mama was beautiful, and I think about her every day," Taira Herron said. Tears poured from Tiara Herron's eyes when...
'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say
FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
St. Louis police looking for missing 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who has not been seen since Tuesday morning. According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, David Edwards left his home on Calvin Avenue at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since.
Police seek help finding man accused in fatal October shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help Monday to identify a man accused in an October shooting that left one victim dead and another injured. The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Michigan Avenue. According to police, a...
Former employee in Kim Gardner’s office suing over alleged racial discrimination
ST. LOUIS — A former employee of the diversion program in Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office has sued Gardner, the city and two other employees over alleged racial discrimination. In the lawsuit, Rebecca Goetz, who is white, said she was the victim of racial discrimination during a meeting attended...
Man shot and killed in north St. Louis, 2 suspects in custody
ST. LOUIS — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Belt Avenue near Ridge Avenue. Officers found a male victim shot, unconscious and not breathing. The...
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
New St. Louis police chief shares optimistic message with department
ST. LOUIS — The new chief of police for the City of St. Louis shared an optimistic and forward-looking message with the department Monday. The email was sent by Robert Tracy, whose first day leading the department was Monday. The email read:. Good morning,. As I prepare to be...
Hundreds sign petition to end illegal dumping in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — On Tuesday, old couches, TVs and garbage bags were scattered throughout Washington Avenue in East St. Louis. The abandoned trash is what Robert Owens faces every day when he looks out over his backyard. "It is a very sore eye, to the neighborhood, to...
Man shot and killed in St. Louis' Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood. It happened at about 11:37 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue near Halls Ferry Road. Police were called to a home for shots fired and a welfare check.
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0