Farmington, MO

Woman found dead in Freeburg, person of interest in custody

FREEBURG, Ill. — During a wellness check, Freeburg police officers found a woman dead Wednesday night. According to the Freeburg Police Department, officers discovered the woman dead upon arrival at about 8 p.m. Wednesday near Deerfield Court. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 55-year-old...
FREEBURG, IL
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say

FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute. According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
FENTON, MO
Street to be renamed in honor of fallen St. Louis firefighter

ST. LOUIS — A street will be renamed in honor of a St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty last year. The St. Louis Fire Department is hosting a street renaming ceremony Saturday, the day after the one-year anniversary of firefighter Ben Polson's death. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 1400 Shawmut Place, near Engine House 13. The department has welcomed the public to attend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St Louis, MS
St. Louis local news

