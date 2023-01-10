ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

tippahnews.com

Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi

Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi

A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NBC News

Democrat Brandon Presley enters Mississippi governor's race

Brandon Presley, a Democrat and member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is running for governor, he announced Thursday morning. "I’m running for Governor because I know Mississippi can do better," Presley said in a video released alongside his campaign announcement. "Small towns like this one are the beating...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards

A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi increasing pace of adoptions from foster care

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders told lawmakers Tuesday that judges finalized adoption of 644 foster children during the year that ended June 30, while 600 adoptions have happened since […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Lott receives Medgar Evers Award

The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Reaction: High egg prices shocking buyers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices are at an all-time high. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said egg prices are up mainly because of an avian flu outbreak. Infected hens had to be put down. Due to that, egg prices have risen. Gipson said prices are not likely to fall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
