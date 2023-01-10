Related
ktbb.com
Brandon Presley, distant cousin of Elvis, running for Mississippi governor
(JACKSON, Miss.) -- Brandon Presley, a distant cousin of Elvis Presley, announced on Twitter that he's running for governor of Mississippi. Presley, a Democrat who currently serves on the Public Service Commission since 2007, hopes to take on Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who announced last week that he would seek reelection.
WLBT
State Auditor Shad White claims state loses millions because of fatherless homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White said fatherlessness in Mississippi is one of the root causes of some of the state’s most pressing issues and it’s costing taxpayers hundreds of millions each year. We talk about Mississippi being 50th in this or 50th in that. We’re...
tippahnews.com
Brandon Presley announces run for Governor of Mississippi
Brandon Presley, architect in getting high speed internet brought to rural Mississippi as Public Service Commissioner, is running for Governor. He made the announcement on social media this morning. See announcement below:. Mississippi deserves leaders who are focused on fighting for our families, children, and workers rather than themselves and...
$2.5 million grant awarded to help promote public understanding of religion in Mississippi
A new $2.5 million grant has been awarded to for the promotion, and interpretation of the role of religion in Mississippi history and culture. The Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded the money to the Foundation for Mississippi History to help the Mississippi Department of Archives and History support and promote programs, activities, and projects focused on religion in Mississippi history and culture.
NBC News
Democrat Brandon Presley enters Mississippi governor's race
Brandon Presley, a Democrat and member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, is running for governor, he announced Thursday morning. "I’m running for Governor because I know Mississippi can do better," Presley said in a video released alongside his campaign announcement. "Small towns like this one are the beating...
impact601.com
Most commonly seen birds in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Mississippi from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
hottytoddy.com
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
WLBT
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Amid Mississippi water woes, proposal could unseat mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the legislation, told reporters some constituents had asked whether […]
Mississippi increasing pace of adoptions from foster care
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s foster care system is on pace for more adoptions during the current budget year than the previous one. Department of Child Protection Services Commissioner Andrea Sanders told lawmakers Tuesday that judges finalized adoption of 644 foster children during the year that ended June 30, while 600 adoptions have happened since […]
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
Mississippi store on new list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced another round of closures, including one in the Magnolia State. This is the second round of dozens of stores being shuttered in the past four months, bringing the total to 120 locations on the two lists. The Hattiesburg location on U. S....
wtva.com
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
theclintoncourier.net
Lott receives Medgar Evers Award
The Mississippi State Conference NAACP has honored Clinton Ward 6 Alderman James Lott with its Medgar Evers Award. The presentation was made at the Freedom Fund Awards Banquet during the organization’s 77th Annual State Convention in Jackson in November. The award is named in memory of the NAACP’s Mississippi field secretary, who was assassinated in 1963, and the NAACP said it’s given to “the individual or organization contributing to uplifting the entire community.”
More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
WLBT
Teacher leaves the classroom to advocate for educators
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year, Mississippi’s education system struggles with shortages as teachers give up their jobs. One educator left the classroom over what she said were mounting duties and responsibilities. She instead chose to fight to improve conditions for those still on the front lines in education.
wtva.com
Reaction: High egg prices shocking buyers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Egg prices are at an all-time high. Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said egg prices are up mainly because of an avian flu outbreak. Infected hens had to be put down. Due to that, egg prices have risen. Gipson said prices are not likely to fall...
WDAM-TV
State lawmaker says Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday should be celebrated without holiday for Robert E. Lee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker has drafted a bill to remove the celebration of Robert E. Lee on the same day the state honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus says Dr. King and his work for civil rights and equality deserve to be celebrated without the history of the Confederate General. He says Mississippi should solely recognize Dr. King’s birthday.
Mississippi Today
Jackson, MS
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.https://mississippitoday.org/
Comments / 0