Shafter, CA

Shafter business specializes in hemp-based construction materials

By Henry Flores, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Foreverboard in Shafter, Califoria is producing what they're calling the next generation in drywall and two-by-fours. Instead of the traditional gypsum and timber, these construction materials are made of hemp.

According to Foreverboard CEO Ronald Voight, the company is already planning to expand their line of hemp-based construction materials.

"We're producing a new type of drywall product to replace gypsum products, and we are also getting into flooring, roof sheeting, exterior plywood and a new type of two-by-four that doesn't rot, mold, or mildew," said Voight.

The gypsum product Voight hopes to replace is also known as drywall, which is used in many residential and commercial buildings. He says gypsum is not the best choice because it lacks certain features that Foreverboard's hemp-based products have.

"The ingredients we use are all for sustainable building products. It's made with magnesium-oxide cement, and for strength and lightness we are using hemp products, and we are also using cotton herd, which will strengthen the product and keep it zero combustion, mold and mildew resistant, and zero VOC's (volatile organic compounds), where it's a healthy product," said Voight.

With hemp being one of the ingredients in his products, Voight has had to get cannabis from Wade Atteberry, the Business Development Officer at Western Fibers out of Riverdale in Fresno County, due to a lack of supply in Kern.

Atteberry says what Voight is doing will be extremely beneficial for many people.

"It benefits everybody. It benefits farmers. They have clean, healthy jobs, good paying jobs, all of these products that he is going to produce," said Atteberry.

One person who is already benefiting from the hemp-made drywall is Foreverboard customer Kurt Smith. His wife has a severe mold allergy, and they were unable to find a home that was safe for her until they found Foreverboard.

"The Foreverbord there that is mold resistant, so it makes it very safe for home. We are working with Ron, and he's going to be getting us about 300 sheets of that Foreverboard there, which is going to make a big difference for us," said Smith.

Voight says his products could be a game-changer when it comes to building homes in the future.

"We firmly believe in it. A lot of the suppliers have said it's the next big thing out there," said Voight. "The Holy Grail of the building industry is your two-by-fours."

As of right now, Foreverboard is the only magnesium-oxide drywall infused with hemp produced in the United States.

