Glen Powell: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Still ‘Super Passionate’ About Scrapped ‘Captain Planet’ Superhero Movie

By Samantha Bergeson
 3 days ago

Glen Powell may have superpowers after all: He’s hoping to resurrect scrapped superhero movie “ Captain Planet ,” with Leonardo DiCaprio set to produce.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor said that the long-rumored “Captain Planet” movie may have new life thanks to DiCaprio still being “super passionate” about the project. The adaptation of the 1990s cartoon was first announced in 2016, with Powell set to pen the script alongside Jono Matt (“Weird Waters”). Oscar-winner DiCaprio was producing with Jennifer Davisson Killoran (“Shining Girls,” “Richard Jewell”).

While Powell noted that the fate of “Captain Planet” ultimately lies in the hands of Warner Bros. Discovery and “where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there,” he added, “I think those conversations will be happening shortly” about officially greenlighting the film.

“I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great,” Powell told Entertainment Tonight . “I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”

“Captain Planet” is based on an environmental superhero who fights pollution. The original plot for the film would take place years after the animated series was set, with Captain Planet confronting his legacy.

The animated series ran from 1990 to 1992 and centered on five teenagers from around the world who were given magical rings that had the power to control natural elements. Together, the group can summon Captain Planet, a superhero who helps them fight against environmental evils. A sequel series ran from 1993 to 1996.

While “Captain Planet” is possibly put back into orbit, Powell also told ET that he is in talks with “Set It Up” co-star Zoey Deutch for an upcoming project.

“One project we were trying to figure out didn’t really kind of come to fruition,” Powell said, “but Zoey and I are very committed to getting back on screen together.”

He is also co-writing “Hitman” alongside “one of my heroes” Richard Linklater, with whom he collaborated for 2016 film “Everybody Wants Some!.”

“Rick and I just finished writing that script together that I’m really, really excited about,” Powell told IndieWire . “That’s going to be his next movie. We’re kind of putting the finishing touches on some stuff, but we should be shooting that this fall. It’s awesome. You’re really, really going to love it. It’s something that we kind of cooked up over the pandemic and then here we are. It’s just something that like, is everything you love about Richard Linklater, and yet also something he’s never done. So I’m really, pumped about it.”

IndieWire

2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More

The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
IndieWire

IndieWire

