Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio

By Anna Azallion
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
Two changes that impact affordable housing projects are now in effect after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 45 into law Friday, despite advocates urging him to issue a line-item veto on both housing provisions.

Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.

"That disproportionately impacts Cincinnati because we have such a large historic building stock that we are trying to bring back to life with affordable units throughout the city," Cincinnati city council member Liz Keating said.

Lt. Gov. John Husted said state lawmakers made this change because they don't think stacking the tax credits is what they were designed for.

The law also allows auditors to assess affordable housing developments as if they're operating at market rate pricing, rather than the reduced rent that's required. This means property taxes for these buildings could go up.

"When an affordable housing development is created there's lots of different tools that get layered in because the rent that you charge will never cover your costs of operating the building in total," said Kristen Baker, LISC Greater Cincinnati executive director. "That's really going to cause a financial strain for affordable housing providers in our communities."

Husted said lawmakers had the recipients of property taxes in mind with this provision.

"They were very interested in the tax treatment of those projects in local communities as it relates to the funding of schools and other things," Husted said.

The governor said he is working on a solution after his office received many calls about the provisions. DeWine is putting together a statewide affordable housing approach that he'll present to the legislature in his budget proposal at the end of the month.

"We will be advocating the establishment of tax credits to promote the development of more single-family homes, more home ownership," he said.

DeWine said this will include a state low-income tax credit, something he said fixes lawmaker concerns about stacking tax credits.

Many housing advocates are optimistic about this proposal, but in the meantime, they still don't know exactly how this new law will impact current projects or projects already planned out.

Comments / 18

Setnakt Spears
3d ago

Husted is a typical fascist Republican. Out to punish the poor. Just like the Christian Jesus taught... Oh wait, that's the OPPOSITE of what he taught! Husted = Evil 👹

7
Master Shake
3d ago

what people don't understand is large real estate companies but large historic buildings, real the tax benefits of it being historic, then they make it "affordable income" only, then they charge Uncle same the bill. these types of companies are usually slum lords that never do inspections, don't maintain their properties and they sit back and leech off the system and or tax dollars. it may seem like an attack on the poor but this couldn't be further from the truth, it's an attack on real estate companies who have been crippling the housing market for the party few years making things harder and more expensive, this will lower profit margins and push them to develop a new strategy. affordable housing/low income housing only stays affordable if you stay poor, the second you get in your feet they will increase the rent to ridiculous prices

5
Minnie K. Gracie
3d ago

So allowing for property taxes to be assessed on a housing community that doesn’t charge full market rent means they’ll be less incentive for them to create affordable housing. Developers will go for the conventional housing that will recoup the property taxes plus make them a profitI don’t know what the governor was thinking except screwing poor people.

6
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

