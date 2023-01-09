ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego's new organics recycling kicks into high gear this week with green waste bin deliveries, outreach

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXRkD_0k91722s00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S42nZ_0k91722s00
City of San Diego homes now need three bins for city trash collection for landfill trash, recyclables and green waste. (U-T)

San Diego will start delivering green recycling bins and kitchen pails to thousands of city trash customers Wednesday as part of a comprehensive effort to comply with a new state law requiring recycling of yard trimmings and food scraps.

Homes in ZIP codes 92102 and 92113 will receive their bins and pails first, as part of a citywide rollout that will include delivery to about 15,000 addresses a week during the next several months.

The first wave of bins is going to homes with Wednesday trash pickup. Homes with Thursday trash pickup will get bins in March and April, and the process will continue until all bins are delivered by August.

“We are so proud and excited to bring this game-changing service to San Diegans,” said Renee Robertson, director of the city’s Environmental Services Department. “Recycling organic waste is the single easiest and fastest thing an individual can do to fight climate change.”

Robertson said city employees are working diligently and carefully to ease the transition.

“Delivering nearly 270,000 bins is a monumental task that we are taking very seriously,” she said.

City officials have launched an aggressive education and outreach campaign to help residents understand their obligations under the new law. Residents must separate out food waste and food-soiled paper products from their trash.

In addition to the new bins, each customer will receive a plastic kitchen pail so that food scraps can be kept under sinks or elsewhere in the kitchen until customers are ready to take that waste outside to their green recycling bin.

The city is scheduled to begin levying fines in January 2024 for non-compliance with the new law, SB 1383.

The state law aims to fight climate change by reducing how much methane gas gets emitted by landfills from decaying organic material like food and yard waste that could instead have been composted for reuse.

The new bins and trucks will handle service at city homes that receive no-fee trash and recycling service. Those are mostly single-family homes but also include some condos and apartments where individual units have street access.

The new state law also requires green recycling at businesses, apartment complexes and condominiums in San Diego that are served by private haulers instead of city trucks.

Private haulers are expected to pass the cost of the new green recycling service on to their customers in the form of higher monthly fees.

For delivery schedule, a list of what can go in the green bin and more information, residents are encouraged to visit sandiego.gov/OrganicWasteRecycling .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of San Diego

San Diegans Are About to Get a New Dumpster.

It’s tall, green and belongs alongside all your other waste bins – and it’s coming to San Diegans beginning this week. San Diegans will soon be expected to fill their new green bins with food and plant scraps. A state law aimed at reducing planet-warming gasses requires...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay

Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Downtown San Diego’s homeless population hits record high of 1,839

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Just over three months ago, icon Bill Walton made national headlines when he called on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria to resign for his failure to address the city’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton gave a passionate speech outlining the problems the San Diego community...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Celebrated Tijuana Chef and Team Behind Tahona Designing New Downtown Restaurant and Bar

A downtown hotel has enlisted a San Diego-based hospitality group to thoroughly transform its food and beverage offerings, which will include a stateside showcase for an acclaimed Mexican chef. The locally-owned Guild Hotel, which opened in 2019 in a historic building that previously housed the YMCA, has brought on Be Saha Hospitality Group to revamp its anchor restaurant, cocktail bar, lobby lounge, and garden.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
124K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy