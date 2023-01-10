ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gov. Hobbs lays out objectives and accuses Gov. Ducey of hiding facts

By Mark Phillips
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Governor Katie Hobbs promised to work with Republican lawmakers in the legislature, saying she believes Republican and Democratic Lawmakers alike can work to help deal with Arizona's worsening water crisis.

In her State of the State Address, Governor Hobbs told lawmakers the water crisis is worse than they were led to believe.

Hobbs accused the Ducey administration of withholding a Department of Water Resources report, which shows portions of the far West Valley are currently short of the 100-year assured water supply by 15%.

"I do not understand, and do not in any way agree with, my predecessor choosing to keep this report from the public and from members of this legislature. However, my decision to release this report signals how I plan to tackle our water issues openly and directly," the Governor said.

In a press conference after her speech, Governor Hobbs said Governor Doug Ducey withheld the report for months.

The impact will affect new development in the Buckeye planning area.

"If you’re ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door will always be open," the governor said, renewing her pledge from her inauguration to work with Republicans.

Throughout her speech she touched on familiar issues, calling on lawmakers to eliminate spending caps on public schools.

Endorsing a Republican proposal, "the solution is simple. It doesn’t cost another penny to do the right thing. Representative David Cook has already introduced a resolution to override this outdated limit. This legislature should bring it to the floor. The Democrats in both chambers stand ready to act on this immediately."

The governor may have a fight with Republicans when it comes to any proposed changes to the empowerment scholarship account, which passed last session in a party-line vote and was signed by the governor. ESAs allow parents to receive state dollars to fund the education of their children who are not attending public schools.

There is little oversight of the program and unlike public schools that lose student funding if a child transfers, there is no requirement to return scholarship money if a student is sent back to the public because they can't keep up academically.

"Let's work together to require that any school that accepts public dollars also participates in the Auditor General's annual report as well as take other steps to ensure our taxpayer dollars are going where they should and being spent properly," the Governor said.

Hobbs also proposes eliminating sales taxes on items like diapers to help poor families — a $150-million investment in the housing trust fund.

She promises to work with the Biden Administration to deal with border issues. Hobbs says she will invite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to visit the border with her and meet with law enforcement, government, business, hospital, and community service groups to come up with solutions to deal with the migrant crisis.

The governor promised to use her veto power to stop any legislation putting more restrictions on women's reproductive rights.

"I will not support, and I will use every power of the governor’s office to stop, any legislation or action that attacks, strips, or delays the liberty or inherent right of any individual to decide what’s best for themselves or their families." she said.

Republicans listened intently to the governor's speech. But there was little reaction to it. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman John Kavanagh (R) Fountain Hills, says a lot will depend on her budget.

"Hopefully she will have a realistic assessment of and stay within the budgetary limits. Of course, we'll argue where it should go, but at least fiscally sound state government."

The governor will let lawmakers know exactly how she plans to pay for what she wants on Friday when her first budget is released.

Comments / 43

Billie Kelley
3d ago

I saw so much mess with this election. it should have stopped and started over. they counted votes that weren't signed and dated. the machines broke down that Hobbs was in charge of. the machines ran out of ink... some of the poll workers said they would make sure hobbs won. so Right In Our face. Hobbs didny even debate before the election obviously some of these democrats can't win without bluntly cheating. Hobbs will make a Horrible meek Governor.

Reply(1)
35
Rose Conry
3d ago

Az will not have any trust and respect for Katie hobbs.Shes a very dishonest sneaky manipulated person that only cares for her paycheck and not Az.

Reply(3)
16
Ballester Molina
3d ago

So, Hobbs accuses her predecessor of not being transparent but refuses to allow reporters in the room to witness the transfer of power to a new set of Arizona leaders. Then set up a "dark money" operation to solicit donations of up to $250k per chair at her inauguration. Where did that money go? Her campaign has no comment.

Reply(3)
14
Related
KTAR.com

Arizona Republican legislative leaders respond to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ speech

PHOENIX – Arizona Republican legislative leaders issued their response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ State of the State address Monday, criticizing the Democrat on several issues. The GOP message was delivered by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borelli and House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci in a 3½-minute video posted to social media.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

New Arizona AG Kris Mayes Hires Colleague of Progressive Lawyer Marc Elias as Chief Deputy

Arizona’s new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes hired progressive attorney Dan Barr as her chief deputy, according to AZ Law and Barr’s LinkedIn profile. However, insiders say the longtime attorney for mainstream media did not resign from the Democratic firm Perkins Coie, where he worked with progressive attorney Marc Elias, until after he started in the position, which would be a conflict of interest, especially if he was involved with any litigation involving the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO).
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

As Hobbs called for collaboration, some Republicans literally turned their backs

In Arizona Legislature’s first day, divisions with new governor were on display; several Republicans walked out during Hobbs’ State of the State address. || Arizona Capitol Television via Twitter. Gov. Katie Hobbs called for collaboration between Republicans and Democratic lawmakers during her first state of the state speech...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona plots to eradicate 'extremists'

Republicans in Arizona are still steaming over their losses last November. They blame the MAGA movement's outsize influence in choosing its party's unsuccessful general election candidates, like Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate. Now, a faction of the GOP isn't just calling for the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Make Way for Rachel Jones, the Next Gen of Windbag MAGA Acolytes in Arizona

For MAGA practitioners in the Arizona State Legislature, it’s out with the old, in with the new. The sun may have set on the political contretemps of "Conspiracy Czar” Mark Finchem and "Windy” Wendy Rogers. But thanks to the November elections, they’ve been swiftly supplanted with new foot soldiers from the ranks of former President Donald Trump’s election-denying cesspool of political inexperience and ignorance.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life

Republican Tom Horne says he intends to work across the aisle to improve education in Arizona, but his views on discipline, social emotional learning and racial issues in schools are so far to the right that finding a middle ground with Democratic lawmakers and Gov. Katie Hobbs will prove challenging, if not impossible.  With a […] The post Tom Horne focused on test scores and discipline, says ‘race is irrelevant’ in American life appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

