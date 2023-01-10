Where to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After canceling last year’s broadcast, the Golden Globes are back on the small screen . Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the awards ceremony’s 80th edition will be broadcast live Tuesday, Jan. 10 from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Abbot Elementary leads the TV nominees with five nods (including for best musical/comedy series and best actress in a musical/comedy series for Quinta Brunson), while The Banshees of Inisherin has earned eight nominations in almost every top film category (including best picture, best actor, best director and best screenplay). Other top film nominees are Everything Everywhere All at Once (six) and Babylon and The Fabelmans (five each). See the complete list of 2023 Golden Globes nominations here .

Eddie Murphy will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award .

Below, keep reading to find out how to watch the Golden Globes with and without cable.

Golden Globes 2023: Pre-Show and Ceremony Date and Times

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air live Jan. 10 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Variety will host the official pre-show starting 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the 2023 Golden Globes on TV and Online

TV viewers can watch the 80th Golden Globes on their local NBC channel or on NBC.com by logging in with their cable TV provider credentials.

You can stream the Golden Globes online live without a traditional cable subscription on Peacock , which costs $5 monthly (or $50 annually) for the Premium plan or $10 per month (or $100 per year) for the Premium Plus package.

Both tiers include over 80,000 hours of Peacock originals, TV series and movies; live sports and entertainment; and new film releases; however, only the Premium Plus option has no ads and the option to download and watch select titles offline.

Those who don’t subscribe to traditional cable or who want to cut the cord can use a live TV streaming service that offers access to NBC. On-demand streamers including DirecTV Stream ($70 and up monthly), FuboTV ($75 to $95 per month), Hulu With Live TV ($70 and up monthly; includes Disney+ and ESPN+), SlingTV’s Blue or Orange & Blue plans in select markets ($40 to $55 monthly) and YouTube TV ($65 per month) offer local NBC channels as well as other entertainment, news and sports networks in their monthly subscription packages.

If you prefer to stream online through a TV that doesn’t have a smart feature, you can plug in a streaming device such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick , Chromecast with Google TV or Roku .