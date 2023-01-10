ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

What is ahead for Southern Nevada renters in the new year?

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CuDv_0k916kdg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada was home to some of the highest rental prices for apartments and homes in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News Now spoke to experts from Rent.com for more insight into what is ahead for renters for the new year.

Senior managing editor of Rent, Brian Carberry, said if you are in the market to rent a home or an apartment, now is the right time because Southern Nevada is following a seasonal trend. Generally, during the winter prices are flat due to low demand.

“It’s an interesting time right now because you truly don’t know what’s going to happen in the rental market,” Carberry said.

Right now, a one-bedroom apartment or house in Southern Nevada goes on average for about $1,374, which is down 11% from last year.

A two-bedroom is at $1,562, down about 2% from last year.

“As we get into the new year, there’s a lot of different things that could be at play. You’re looking at inflation costs still up, possible recession and housing market, prices for mortgage up significantly compared to where there was, this time last year,” Carberry said.

He said if the housing market remains cool, the demand for home rentals and apartments will go up. Carberry is seeing a trend where people who use smaller units are already gravitating toward two and three-bedroom apartments as people look to cut costs and move in with roommates.

“Right now in a seasonal pattern, prices down, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them increase as we get into April and May and into the summer,” Carberry said.

The net demand for apartments was down in 2022 for the first time since 2009, according to Real Page analytical firm. Rent turnover was also near a historically low rate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Birdcage
2d ago

there is absolutely no reason for Nevada to have the highest rents in the nation they have the lowest pay raises and wages and just because The Californians are swarming to Nevada doesn't mean Nevada's are bringing in a high wage to afford the apartments or the housing California's are moving from there at a high margin selling their house or paying the rents coming here thinking this is a big discount and the landlords are taking advantage of the Native Americans who have lived here and screwing them over by raising the rents and figure if Nevada's can't afford it then Californians will it's not being fair to the people who have lived in this state taking advantage of them overpricing where they are to live

Reply(1)
3
Related
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
sparkstrib.com

While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high

Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward in the last half of the calendar year, dropping more than in any state in the country. But for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. After rents...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?

A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Lake Mead Water Levels Are Rising

Lake Mead and it’s water levels have risen slightly with an influx of heavy rainfall, but will that be enough to save the rapidly drying up reservoir?. The lake, a reservoir of the Colorado River, formed by the Hoover Dam, provides water to 25 million people in California, Nevada and Arizona, but it has been facing the effects of an ongoing megadrought.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Home prices give back gains earned in 2022

The Southern Nevada housing market ended the year with home prices giving back all the ground they gained during 2022. So says a recent Las Vegas Realtors report. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during December was $425,000. That’s down 1.4 percent from November and matches the median price from December 2021. It’s also down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May of 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

How to check out Nevada state parks for free

A new program between Nevada State Parks and Nevada Public Libraries is aimed at helping Nevadans learn more about the natural beauty and history of the state. At the same time, a goal is to get more Nevadans into public libraries and learn about what is available with a free library card.
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

2022 one of deadliest on Nevada roads in decades

Last year ranked as the fifth-deadliest year on Nevada roads in the past three decades. Nevada roads saw 382 fatalities in 2022, only three fewer than the total seen in 2021, according to data released Monday, Jan. 9, by the Nevada Department of Public Safety. The crash-related deaths were the...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Remains of Las Vegas man found, identified after 22 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The remains of a Las Vegas man found off the coast of Maine in 2000 have been identified, according to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s office. Officials said Philip Kahn was 84 years old when he left Vegas for New York City in July 2000. It is not known how or why he ended up off the coast of Maine near the Grand Manan Banks.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy