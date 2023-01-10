Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage. Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded. 6 News was at Eppley Airfield...
WOWT
Leavenworth Street corridor seeing solid business growth
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Elmwood Pharmacy is, in a way, back to where it started 25 years ago. The pharmacy started in the back of the old Wohlner’s grocery store -- then it moved around the corner, sharing space with the medical clinic. “The opportunity to come back to...
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Omaha, NE. - Omaha is the largest city in Nebraska, and one of two principal cities (along with Council Bluffs, IA) to anchor a metro area with a population of nearly 1 million residents.
Effects of rising costs causing Omaha business to close its doors
Owner Stacey Johnson opened Baked After Dark five years ago in Benson. Now rising costs have led her to close.
WOWT
Douglas County landfill to turn into solar panel facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s not much you can do with an old mound of trash, but the Omaha Public Power District and Douglas County have a plan. It’s to take a capped landfill that closed in 1989 and turn it into a solar array. A solar facility of utility-scale on a landfill is the first of its kind in Nebraska. The project is a partnership between OPPD and Douglas County.
WOWT
Overdose task force fights spread of fentanyl in metro
As we go into the second half of winter, Nebraska's drought appears to be persisting and getting worse. 6 News is looking into abortion in Nebraska by the numbers and just how many procedures are performed in the state. Shotty contractor leaves behind work that doesn't meet code. Updated: 10...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already secured a new spot at Lincoln’s […] The post Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Contractor’s shoddy drywall work has Bellevue family redoing basement for a second time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new drywall tear-out exposes an alleged ripoff. “It’s just lucky we discovered it and lucky that you called us.”. Licensed contractor David Benson of Superior Home Improvement showed a shocked homeowner the numerous hazards that the previous basement finisher left behind. “The electrical was...
KETV.com
Familiar Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
WOWT
‘Eggs are a huge issue’: Bakery closes due to rising ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A bakery in Nebraska is closing its doors because of the rising costs of ingredients. The bakery’s owner, Stacey Johnson, said she’d rather close than raise prices for customers. Baked After Dark in Omaha is known for its cinnamon rolls and cookies, but...
WOWT
Douglas County landfill will become solar array
Former Gov. Pete Ricketts is now Senator-Designate. Children's Hospital plans new facility in West Omaha. Children's Hospital and Medical Center is planning a new facility in West Omaha. Omaha North HS armed student in custody. Updated: 2 hours ago. An armed student was taken into custody Thursday after bringing a...
knopnews2.com
2023 NE Business Hall of Fame Honorees include Keith County family
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Chamber and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) College of Business today announced the 2023 inductees into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame, including Holzfaster Family, Agribusiness / Community Development of Paxton; • Mildred “Millie” Brown, Omaha Star (posthumous); • Jim Clifton & Jane Miller, Gallup of Omaha; • Ralph & Beverly • Anthony “Tony” Messineo, Jr., Valentino’s of Lincoln; and • Wilfred “Dick” Tegtmeier, Encore Mfg. Co. of Beatrice (posthumous), according to a press release from .
WOWT
“Hey Rusty, where’s all the snow?”
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is a question I get frequently on social media and in person! Well it all has to do with the track of each storm system. Even with similar La Nina conditions each of the last 3 winters including this one, the main track of the snow can vary a lot. Check out how different it has been in recent winters.
KETV.com
FAA: All normal traffic operations resume across the country
OMAHA, Neb. — The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop around 8 a.m. after a computer outage early Wednesday caused thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations nationwide. Normal air traffic operations resumed gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system...
2 dead in small plane crash Wednesday night in SE Nebraska
The National Transportation and Safety Board plans to investigate a plane crash Wednesday night that killed two people in far southeast Nebraska.
aircargonews.net
US Lincoln Airport to be styled as air cargo hub
Lincoln Airport in Nebraska, US will receive $65m investment that aims to turn it into an air cargo hub with e-commerce expected to be a driving force. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, the Lincoln Airport Authority (LNK) and Burrell Aviation, a division of The Burrell Group, have announced the development with a ground-breaking ceremony planned to take place during the first quarter of 2023.
KETV.com
Children's Hospital announces plans for new facility in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Children's Hospital announced Thursday plans to expand with a new facility in west Omaha. The new pediatric ambulatory facility, which will be located near 204th and Harrison streets, is expected to open in spring 2024. Children's said the facility, which will be two stories and 60,000...
WOWT
Residents concerned about Legacy Crossing’s future
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The apartment units at Legacy Crossing seem to be boarded up and secure. There are still a few cars in the parking lots, and a lot of trash around the area. We’re told private security makes regular rounds. There are people who live close by...
KETV.com
Drivers near University of Nebraska Medical Center, Blackstone District will see road closures
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Works said motorists will see some road closures near the Blackstone District. Starting Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., South 40th Street, between Farnam and Harney streets, will be closed. Crews will be working on sewer maintenance for seven days.
Comments / 0