Ripley, WV

Man stopped with loaded handgun at W.Va. International Yeager Airport

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was stopped with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint early Thursday morning at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. A .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets was spotted at a checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
MASON COUNTY, WV
Juvenile charged in home invasion in St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a juvenile has been charged in a home invasion in St. Albans. The incident happened about 3 a.m. on Jan. 3 on Oliver Street. The juvenile has been charged with nighttime burglary and four counts of assault during the commission...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Man sentenced in Jackson County in the death of his infant daughter

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court officials said a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County received the maximum sentence. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was sentenced Monday to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation, court officials said. The sentences will run consecutively.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Huntington police seeking public's help in finding runaway juvenile

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Richard Mason McMillian, 17, was last seen Sunday in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. McMillian is 6 feet tall,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
One person injured in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Huntington police ask for public's help in finding missing person

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Brenda Lee Waller, 40, was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area, according to a news release Thursday from the Huntington Police Department. Waller is 5 feet, 6 inches...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Fire chief: Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County lost to structure fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:05 p.m., 1/11/23. A fire has devastated the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek, according to Malden Fire Chief William "Squeak" Peterson. Peterson said the blaze started in the deep fryer area of the kitchen and the building is a total loss. Kanawha County...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WorkForce West Virginia announces initiatives at new Charleston office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — WorkForce West Virginia on Tuesday unveiled two new initiatives as part of moving the Charleston local WorkForce office to a new location in the former Elder-Beerman storefront in Kanawha City. The agency said in a news release it is launching the West Virginia Jobs Connect...
CHARLESTON, WV
Road in Loudendale blocked after tree knocks down power poles

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cane Fork Road in Loudendale was blocked Friday morning and some people were without power after a tree took down two power poles. The road was blocked in the 1300 block right by Loudendale Lane and Ferrell Hollow. A Loudendale firefighter said cables were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Firefighters respond to house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Huntington. Heavy smoke was reported at the scene of the fire in the 400 block of Third Avenue West. No injuries were reported. Someone lives at the house, but it was unclear if anyone was home...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Winter Jam Tour to make stop in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — One of the biggest tours in Christian music is back in 2023 and it will be making a stop in Charleston soon. The Winter Jam Tour, hosted by Newsong, will include headliners We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, as well as Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French, when it makes a stop in Charleston next week, organizers said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV

Community Policy