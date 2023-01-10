CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — One of the biggest tours in Christian music is back in 2023 and it will be making a stop in Charleston soon. The Winter Jam Tour, hosted by Newsong, will include headliners We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, as well as Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French, when it makes a stop in Charleston next week, organizers said in a news release.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO