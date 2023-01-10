Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Man stopped with loaded handgun at W.Va. International Yeager Airport
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man was stopped with a loaded handgun at a checkpoint early Thursday morning at West Virginia International Yeager Airport, security officials said. A .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets was spotted at a checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The...
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
wchstv.com
Juvenile charged in home invasion in St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a juvenile has been charged in a home invasion in St. Albans. The incident happened about 3 a.m. on Jan. 3 on Oliver Street. The juvenile has been charged with nighttime burglary and four counts of assault during the commission...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced in Jackson County in the death of his infant daughter
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court officials said a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County received the maximum sentence. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was sentenced Monday to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation, court officials said. The sentences will run consecutively.
wchstv.com
Community contributing to fundraising effort to try to help restaurant destroyed by fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fundraising efforts for an iconic Kanawha County restaurant destroyed by a fire were more than halfway to their goal Thursday afternoon. The Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Drive caught fire Wednesday morning. A GoFundMe account has raised more than $6,000 of the $10,000 requested.
wchstv.com
Athens police: Man arrested after striking cruiser, leading police on pursuit
ATHENS, Ohio (WCHS) — Athens, Ohio, police said a man was arrested after he struck a cruiser with a vehicle, led police on a pursuit on a bike trail and was taken into custody after a foot chase. Eric Saylor, 40, of Albany, Ohio, was arrested on E. State...
wchstv.com
Owner of Campbells Creek Dairy Winkle speaks out following devastating fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — For more than a decade, the popular Dairy Winkle restaurant was a huge staple in the Campbells Creek area. Community leaders are continuing to show support even after a fire destroyed the business earlier this week. Since June 2011, the familiar red-and-white building of...
wchstv.com
Huntington police seeking public's help in finding runaway juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Richard Mason McMillian, 17, was last seen Sunday in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. McMillian is 6 feet tall,...
wchstv.com
Records: Woman accused of leading police on chase after young child found alone in vehicle
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County woman is accused of leading police on a chase with a young child in the vehicle after it was found alone in the car outside a Huntington bar, court records said. Police said they were initially called to a bar in...
wchstv.com
One person injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask for public's help in finding missing person
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Brenda Lee Waller, 40, was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area, according to a news release Thursday from the Huntington Police Department. Waller is 5 feet, 6 inches...
wchstv.com
Fire chief: Dairy Winkle in Kanawha County lost to structure fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 3:05 p.m., 1/11/23. A fire has devastated the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek, according to Malden Fire Chief William "Squeak" Peterson. Peterson said the blaze started in the deep fryer area of the kitchen and the building is a total loss. Kanawha County...
wchstv.com
Eastbound lanes of Route 60 reopened at Campbells Creek Drive after coal truck crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said the eastbound lanes of Route 60 near Campbells Creek Drive have reopened after a wreck involving a coal truck. Dispatchers said a coal truck crashed about 3 p.m. Tuesday and spilled coal on the road. Information about any injuries in the...
wchstv.com
WorkForce West Virginia announces initiatives at new Charleston office
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — WorkForce West Virginia on Tuesday unveiled two new initiatives as part of moving the Charleston local WorkForce office to a new location in the former Elder-Beerman storefront in Kanawha City. The agency said in a news release it is launching the West Virginia Jobs Connect...
wchstv.com
Road in Loudendale blocked after tree knocks down power poles
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cane Fork Road in Loudendale was blocked Friday morning and some people were without power after a tree took down two power poles. The road was blocked in the 1300 block right by Loudendale Lane and Ferrell Hollow. A Loudendale firefighter said cables were...
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Huntington. Heavy smoke was reported at the scene of the fire in the 400 block of Third Avenue West. No injuries were reported. Someone lives at the house, but it was unclear if anyone was home...
wchstv.com
Winter Jam Tour to make stop in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — One of the biggest tours in Christian music is back in 2023 and it will be making a stop in Charleston soon. The Winter Jam Tour, hosted by Newsong, will include headliners We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, as well as Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French, when it makes a stop in Charleston next week, organizers said in a news release.
wchstv.com
W.Va. International Yeager Airport says FAA lifts grounding order, advises to check flight
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:34 a.m. 1/11/23. West Virginia International Yeager Airport reported the order by the FAA that halted departing flights across the nation had been lifted, but it was still advising travelers to check their flights before going to the airport. "The Federal Aviation Administration...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Johnnies Fresh Meat Market Charleston, WV
HAVE A UNIQUE MEAT OR SPECIAL CUT IN MIND? GIVE US A CALL AND WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO MAKE IT HAPPEN FOR YOU!
wchstv.com
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in South Charleston, officials say
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in South Charleston, lottery officials said Wednesday. The winning ticket was purchased at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road, according to a news release from the West Virginia Lottery. The ticket matched...
Comments / 0