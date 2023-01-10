ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Clean up continues for oil spill in Corpus Christi Bay

By Alexis Scott
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Clean up efforts resumed this week for the oil spill that happened along Flint Hills Ingleside Terminal. The oil spill happened on Christmas Eve after a pipeline leak.

Environmentalists found the damage to be more severe after several assessments. More than 14,000 gallons of crude oil were found near Corpus Christi Bay.

Coast Guard officials said they're still cleaning up, but Flint Hills was given the green light to remove booms that help with contamination.

"We've been doing on water assessments and shoreline assessments. We've seen very little oil affecting the shorelines," U.S. Coast Guard Chief Guy Huey said. "Right now, we're only concerned with one more area. The inner harbor. We just completed an assessment this morning."

So far, it's unclear when crews will be completely done with the clean up. An investigation is underway to find out more about the pipeline leak.

