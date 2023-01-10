DeKalb County Board of Education selects new chair and vice chair, welcomes newest board member

Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County to offer info sessions to educate community about county departments
Feb.15 – Board of Assessors & Tax Commissioner’s Office. July 12 – Legislative Affairs and Public Relations. Aug. 9 – Rockdale Water Resources, Stormwater and Transportation. Sept. 13 Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Oct. 11 – Board of Elections & Voter Registration. In addition...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson celebrates 20 years in office, sworn in for sixth term
DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson celebrated a monumental milestone on Monday, Jan. 9, marking 20 years of public service and the inauguration for his sixth term in office. A crowd of supporters witnessed the inauguration, which was held at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts Center...
On Common Ground News
Gwinnett County Transit System unveils new design, new name
GINNETT COUNTY, GA– Since 2001, Gwinnett County Transit has been an essential service for residents in Gwinnett’s thriving community. On Thursday, the County unveiled a new name and a new brand for its transit system. Embodying the County’s vibrant brand, Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said Ride Gwinnett represents how the County will connect people to where they need to go.
On Common Ground News
NCNW elects DeKalb County resident A. Lois Keith as national new chair
The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) announced today that educator, community organizer and civil rights advocate A. Lois Keith will serve as the organization’s new chair of the Board of Directors, steering the NCNW’s vision in 2023. The DeKalb County resident brings years of experience in...
On Common Ground News
NAACP DeKalb sponsors 21st Annual MLK Day Parade, Rob Hardy to serve as Grand Marshall
DECATUR, GA—The NAACP DeKalb County Branch is sponsoring its 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Green Pastures Christian Church, 5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur and ending at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. The theme...
On Common Ground News
Flat Rock Archive Inc., East Suburban Chapter of Jack and Jill to team up for MLK Day of Service Project
STONECREST, GA—Volunteers from Flat Rock Archive Inc., East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill and staff members of Arabia Mountain are joining forces for special service projects at the Lyon Farm, Historic Flat Rock Cemetery and the Flat Rock Archive Museum. The projects are being held in celebration...
Comments / 0