Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jamsJalyn SmootFrisco, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Lexie Brown talks new role with ACC Network
As first reported by The Next, Lexie Brown, the Duke graduate and professional player in both the WNBA and Athletes Unlimited, is joining the ACC Network. Her first assignment will be in the studio for ACCN’s Thursday Nothing But Net “Ladies Night” on the network, part of a doubleheader beginning with N.C. State vs. Florida State at 6 PM ET.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
BREAKING: Massive News About RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
Giants’ Leonard Williams cherishing first playoff chance: ‘Long time coming’
Leonard Williams has played 124 games across his eight NFL seasons. The 125th game he plays — Sunday against the Vikings in the NFC wild-card game at Minneapolis — he’ll cherish more than all the others because it’ll be his first playoff game. It’s been too long for Williams without having had a mere taste of the postseason — so long that he wondered if it might ever happen for him at all. No one has been happier to be at work this week than Williams. “Just even being here working when I’m usually planning my flight to go home for the offseason is...
Under Monique LeBlanc, Brown is trending upward
It didn’t take long for Brown junior guard Kyla Jones to see that this season’s Bears were different from the team that won just six games in 2021-22. Although the Bears lost their 2022-23 season opener by 10 points to Fairfield, that game provided proof of concept for Jones after losing to the Stags by 24 a season ago.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
