ZDNet

Virgin Orbit: Pioneering satellite launch ends in failure after rocket 'anomaly'

The first ever attempt to launch an orbital satellite into space from UK soil has ended unsuccessfully after a system failure forced the mission to be aborted and the satellite payloads were lost. Cosmic Girl, a modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket under its wing, took...
Cheddar News

Virgin Orbit Readies for First UK Space Launch Monday Night

"Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl," a retrofitted Boeing 747 plane, is scheduled for a horizontal launch into orbit Monday night from the United Kingdom's Spaceport Cornwall. The mission, dubbed Start Me Up, is the first orbital launch in both the UK and Western Europe. It's also the culmination of a yearslong effort by the country to enter the modern space race. Cosmic Girl has a payload of nine small satellites from several customers, including the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and the government of Oman. Don't expect the same fanfare as some recent space launches. Horizontal space launches are...
satnews.com

UPDATE 4: SpaceX changes date and time of the Starlink launch to January 15th from Vandenberg SFB — while SpaceX Falcon 9 propelled the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –

SpaceX has moved the date for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from January 14th and is now targeting Sunday, January 15th from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 8:18 p.m. PT. Following...
AOL Corp

NASA satellite discovers second Earth-sized planet in habitable zone

Scientists from NASA announced Tuesday that they discovered an Earth-size planet orbiting its star's habitable zone. Called TOI 700 e, the planet is part of the TOI 700 system and is 95% the Earth's size and likely rocky, according to NASA, which used data from its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
teslarati.com

SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023

SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
Astronomy.com

NASA’s busiest year in decades — a summary of space missions in 2022

NASA had a banner year in 2022, with many successful missions in what was one of the organization’s most active years in decades. I’m a professor of astronomy who has used NASA telescopes for decades to do research in observational cosmology. I also have a keen interest in the role science plays in humanity’s expansion into space.
