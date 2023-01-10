Read full article on original website
Watch Richard Branson’s failed Virgin Orbit rocket crash back to Earth over tourist hotspot
VIDEO footage of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket crashing back to Earth has surfaced. On Monday evening, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attempted to make history as the first-ever orbital space launch from British soil. However, the rocket came crashing down to Earth in a fiery blaze shortly after launching. And...
ZDNet
Virgin Orbit: Pioneering satellite launch ends in failure after rocket 'anomaly'
The first ever attempt to launch an orbital satellite into space from UK soil has ended unsuccessfully after a system failure forced the mission to be aborted and the satellite payloads were lost. Cosmic Girl, a modified Boeing 747 jumbo jet carrying Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket under its wing, took...
Virgin Orbit Readies for First UK Space Launch Monday Night
"Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl," a retrofitted Boeing 747 plane, is scheduled for a horizontal launch into orbit Monday night from the United Kingdom's Spaceport Cornwall. The mission, dubbed Start Me Up, is the first orbital launch in both the UK and Western Europe. It's also the culmination of a yearslong effort by the country to enter the modern space race. Cosmic Girl has a payload of nine small satellites from several customers, including the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and the government of Oman. Don't expect the same fanfare as some recent space launches. Horizontal space launches are...
satnews.com
UPDATE 4: SpaceX changes date and time of the Starlink launch to January 15th from Vandenberg SFB — while SpaceX Falcon 9 propelled the OneWeb Launch 16 mission to orbit from Canaveral –
SpaceX has moved the date for their Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to LEO from January 14th and is now targeting Sunday, January 15th from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The instantaneous launch window is at 8:18 p.m. PT. Following...
AOL Corp
NASA satellite discovers second Earth-sized planet in habitable zone
Scientists from NASA announced Tuesday that they discovered an Earth-size planet orbiting its star's habitable zone. Called TOI 700 e, the planet is part of the TOI 700 system and is 95% the Earth's size and likely rocky, according to NASA, which used data from its Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).
Watch SpaceX launch 51 Starlink internet satellites on Jan. 10 after delay
SpaceX plans to launch another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites to orbit on Tuesday (Jan. 10), and you can watch the action live.
Failed Virgin Orbit launch leaves open opportunity for UK as a space 'underdog'
The first-ever orbital rocket launch from British soil failed on Monday (Jan. 9) in a disappointing setback to the country's sovereign space ambitions.
NASA's tiny Lunar Flashlight moon probe may be in trouble in deep space
NASA's newest tiny lunar probe is battling a thruster glitch on its way to the moon.
Virgin Orbit Falls Apart
Virgin Orbit has become an also-ran in the race to put people and satellites into space.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
teslarati.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket rolls out for first launch of 2023
SpaceX has assembled Falcon Heavy and rolled the rocket out to the launch pad for its first mission of 2023. This particular Falcon Heavy – the fifth overall – is reusing both of the side boosters recovered from the rocket’s fourth launch. Originally scheduled to launch in late 2020, Falcon Heavy Flight 4 finally lifted off from the NASA Kennedy Space Center’s LC-39A pad on November 1st, 2022. The two-year delay was caused almost exclusively by unspecified issues with one or several of the US Space Force-44 (USSF-44) mission’s payloads, forcing SpaceX to store completed Falcon Heavy boosters for more than a year and a half.
1st orbital rocket launch by ABL Space Systems fails
ABL Space Systems' RS1 rocket failed shortly after launching on its first-ever orbital mission Tuesday (Jan. 10), resulting in the loss of two small satellites.
SpaceX could launch 1st Starship orbital flight in February, Elon Musk says
SpaceX's huge Starship vehicle could go orbital for the first time next month, if all goes according to plan.
Two million pounds of rock was knocked out of asteroid during NASA test
The new findings indicate that the ejecta contributed to moving the asteroid significantly.
Astronomy.com
NASA’s busiest year in decades — a summary of space missions in 2022
NASA had a banner year in 2022, with many successful missions in what was one of the organization’s most active years in decades. I’m a professor of astronomy who has used NASA telescopes for decades to do research in observational cosmology. I also have a keen interest in the role science plays in humanity’s expansion into space.
Observer
SpaceX Starts a Busy Year by Launching the World’s Largest Reusable Rocket
SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful reusable rocket, on Jan. 14 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, kicking off a busy year for the relatively new launch vehicle after a three-year pause. Saturday’s mission, dubbed USSF-67, will send a military communications...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: JPMorgan, Virgin Galactic, Tesla and More
JPMorgan — The bank reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue before the bell that topped Wall Street expectations. However, it said a mild recession is now the "central case." JPMorgan slid nearly 3% in permarket trading. Lockheed Martin — Goldman Sachs downgraded the defense contractor to sell from neutral and...
Tesla Cuts Prices in the U.S. and Europe to Stoke Sales After Lackluster Year-End Deliveries
The move in the U.S. may help Tesla qualify for more federal EV tax credits, and stoke sales volume here and abroad, after competition and interest rates increased. In Europe, Tesla cut prices on its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the U.K.
European Markets Climb as Investors Monitor Inflation, Rate Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets advanced on Friday, building on gains from the previous session to notch their highest level since April 2022. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% in early afternoon trade, paring earlier gains. Healthcare stocks added 1% to lead gains while...
China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December
BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
