State Police are still looking into what caused a crash in Carroll County that left one person dead and two others hurt. The two-vehicle collision happened yesterday on Route 16 in the area of Pine River Pond Road in Ossipee and resulted in the road being closed down for several hours. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet. Witnesses can contact State Police at 603-323-3333.

CARROLL COUNTY, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO