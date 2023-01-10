Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Major retail store opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersNashua, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
Related
manchesterinklink.com
City firefighters respond to back-to-back electrical fire calls
MANCHESTER, NH – Two separate fire calls kept Manchester fire service crews busy Wednesday, with back-to-back calls, both determined to be electrical. Crews were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. to 9 Elm Street to a reported building fire at the two-family residence. Upon arrival, Engine 7 reported smoke coming from...
58-Year-Old South Shore Man Dies In Head-On New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A man from the South Shore has died in a head-on car crash in New Hampshire, authorities said.State Troopers responded to the crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, NH, just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, New Hampshire State Police report.Investigation revealed that a vehicle going north on Route 16 cr…
WMUR.com
1 killed in head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — One person is dead after a head-on crash on Route 12 in Keene, according to police. Police responded to the two-car crash shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. One vehicle was traveling down Route 12 near Forge Street crossed the center line, crashing with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
Injuries Reported Following Car Crash On Route 1 South In Peabody (UPDATE)
Injuries were reported following a car crash on Route 1 South in Peabody on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter. #MATraffic - #Peabody - Rte 1 SB near Lake St. A crash with reported injuries blocking the left travel lane. Traffic is jammed approaching the scene.— W…
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
WPFO
Maine State Police investigate shooting death in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) – A deadly shooting is under investigation in Berwick. State police confirm they are investigating a death. It is an active scene on Katabel Lane. The major crimes unit evidence response team truck is at the home. They showed up around 8 p.m. Thursday. One neighbor was...
NECN
Man Arrested in Shooting That Wounded Woman Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A man was arrested about two months after a shooting that left a woman injured near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Thursday. Carlos Marsach, 22, was arrested Tuesday, when he turned himself in, in the Nov. 13 shooting, according to the Manchester police department. Marsach was wanted on charges of reckless conduct and riot.
thepulseofnh.com
State Police Looking Into What Caused Crash That Left One Dead, Two Hurt
State Police are still looking into what caused a crash in Carroll County that left one person dead and two others hurt. The two-vehicle collision happened yesterday on Route 16 in the area of Pine River Pond Road in Ossipee and resulted in the road being closed down for several hours. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet. Witnesses can contact State Police at 603-323-3333.
thepulseofnh.com
Seabrook Station Siren Sounded Accidentally
The Seabrook Station siren sounded last night around 6:30 p.m. in Newfields. Officials said there was no emergency. According to the fire department it was caused by a malfunction of the siren’s timer.
WMUR.com
Amherst woman arrested after leading police on chase in stolen Jeep, Salem police say
SALEM, N.H. — Police are reminding Granite Staters to avoid leaving their car running and unattended after a Jeep was stolen from a convenience store in Salem. The incident happened last Friday night on North Broadway. According to the Salem Police Department, the thief led police on a chase...
NECN
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
WMUR.com
Baby, 2 parents injured in shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A baby and two adults are recovering from a shooting incident in Worcester, Massachusetts. According to police, officers were sent to the area of Harlem Street and Sterling Street at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday after the sound of the gunshots was detected by a monitoring system. Worcester...
whdh.com
Opened Like a Sardine Can: Top of tractor-trailer truck peeled open after hitting bridge in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews have been working to clear a damaged truck in Worcester after a tractor-trailer hit an overpass Tuesday afternoon, closing down a roadway in the process. A SKY7 camera spotted a tractor-trailer on Cambridge Street around 4 p.m. with both the top of its cab and...
newportdispatch.com
Motorcyclist killed during crash in Hudson
HUDSON — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Hudson, New Hampshire this evening. The crash took place on Route 102, near West Road, at around 6:00 p.m. According to reports, a sedan made a left-hand turn in front of a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction. Emergency...
Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
WMUR.com
Receivers off coast of Rye from July to November last year recorded 1 shark
RYE, N.H. — The Rye Fire Department now has an idea of just how much shark activity is happening off the town's coast. They put four buoys in the water back in July and pulled them out in November. The buoys picked up more than 1,000 detections from about...
laconiadailysun.com
T-N Fire Station Committee members under scrutiny
TILTON — The chair of the Tilton-Northfield Fire Station Committee, along with another committee member and the fire chief, are under attack for having violated the state’s open meeting law. Paul Blaisdell, Lisa Martin, and Fire Chief Michael Sitar met last month without a quorum and without notifying...
Comments / 0