ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldiers being investigated for illegal drug activity

By Monique John via
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZExdL_0k915kft00

Officials at Fort Bragg confirm there is an investigation into illegal drug activity among about a dozen of its soldiers.

The soldiers are assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command unit. Special Ops did not specify if the soldiers are being investigated for illegally using drugs, selling drugs, or both.

According to Special Ops, the soldiers were questioned last week and have since been released back to their units. Two additional soldiers who were initially part of the investigation have been cleared.

Special Ops said there have not been any arrests or charges filed yet. However, the 13 soldiers have had their records flagged, meaning they are not able to engage in activities like transferring to another unit, base or receive an award.

A statement from Special Ops reads in part:

"The use of illegal drugs or any other illegal activity goes directly against the Special Operation Forces' values and does not reflect the behavior we demand from every Soldier in our formation...We are taking measures at every level to ensure the health and welfare of our Soldiers and to reduce these harmful behaviors..."

The Army's Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the case.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Fentanyl Seized During Search Warrant, Sheriff’s Office Says

BENSON – A large amount of Fentanyl was reportedly seized by agents during the execution of a search warrant in Benson. Danny Lee York, age 41, of 317 N. Hall Street, was arrested January 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division. York had reportedly been the...
BENSON, NC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WBTW News13

Person injured in Marlboro County shooting, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Maple Street and Atkins Street for reports of a possible shooting. Deputies learned a person was at a hospital being treated for […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Teen arrested in fatal shooting of man in Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a teenager in the fatal shooting a 20-year-old man in Fayetteville earlier this week. Fayetteville police said Brayan Millan-Bonilla, 19, was arrested Thursday on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Julian Wright, 20, on Sunday. Millan-Bonilla...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wfxb.com

Suspect Opened Fire Before Barricading In A Home

New details have been released on the incident where a suspect barricaded himself in a home and caused residents to evacuate an apartment complex. Scotland County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to attempt a welfare check at Gibson Manor Apartments when they encountered shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene around 11p.m. Sunday night.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Teen injured in shooting at Aberdeen home

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning. Someone shot into a home in the 100 block of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen and hit a teenager shortly after 4:30 a.m. “Responding deputies located a 17-year-old juvenile inside the residence who had sustained a...
ABERDEEN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Welfare check leads to three-hour standoff

GIBSON — An apartment complex had to be evacuated after a standoff between law enforcement and a subject. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the patrol division went to do a welfare check on 58-year-old Ralph Edmund Goins at the Gibson Manor Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to make contact, the Goins shot at them. The deputies did return fire at the time.
GIBSON, NC
WBTW News13

1 airlifted with severe burns after Lumberton apartment fire

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton apartment fire that severely burned one person is under investigation, according to authorities. It happened at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Magnolia Way, authorities said. Both Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Fire Department responded to the home, according to authorities. When first responders arrived, they were told […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WMBF

1 injured with severe burns in Lumberton apartment fire, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was reported to have severe burns after an apartment caught fire in Lumberton on Wednesday. The Lumberton Police Department said a 911 call went out reporting the blaze on Magnolia Way at around 11:25 a.m. Both police and units from the Lumberton Fire Department learned someone was inside upon arriving at the scene.
LUMBERTON, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Ex-girls basketball coach charged with taking indecent liberties with student

A former girls basketball coach at Terry Sanford High School was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Thurston Jackie Robinson, 60, is charged with nine counts of sexual battery and six counts of taking indecent...
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
80K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy