Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens first Nevada location this weekKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The worlds first color changing vehicle was just unveiled earlier this month and its features are simply mind bogglingCristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Texas is Getting a Universal Studios in the Near FutureTom HandyFrisco, TX
Desert Springs Hospital to Lay Off 970 Employees in Las VegasEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band announce three tour dates at Venetian Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will be making a stop in Las Vegas while on tour this spring. Live Nation announced the band has booked three dates at The Venetian Theatre on the Las Vegas Strip for Memorial Day weekend, May 24, 26 and 27.
news3lv.com
The art of hair hanging
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hair hanging is a stunning circus art that isn't as widely practiced as some other art forms but is an act you can catch right here on the las vegas strip. Joining me now with more is hair hang artist in the hit variety show...
news3lv.com
Year-round horror experience by Universal Parks coming to AREA15
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a spooky year-round attraction to Las Vegas following the success of its annual Halloween Horror Nights. The park made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it plans to bring the permanent entertainment experience to AREA15 as the location continues to grow its popularity.
news3lv.com
Westgate Las Vegas releases statement following death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas hotel that marks home for Elvis' iconic residency is saying goodbye following the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54 after hospitalization for cardiac arrest on Thursday. Westgate Las Vegas released a statement...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
news3lv.com
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA to honor Betty White on late actresses birthday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The #BettyWhiteChallenge is Back. The Nevada SPCA will pay tribute to the beloved veteran comedic actress, animal lover, and Golden Girl, Betty White, on what would have been her 101st birthday. The Betty White Challenge, launched in 2022, raises awareness and recognizes the actress for...
news3lv.com
New cocktail lounge Rouge Room to open at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new cocktail lounge is set to open at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin later this spring. The hospitality group Wish You Were Here says Rouge Room is a sophisticated, European-inspired lounge that will take over the space once belonging to Crimson. "The addition of...
news3lv.com
Soul Belly BBQ serves up perfectly paired dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Soul Belly BBQ in the Arts District is hosting a perfectly paired dinner at the end of the month. Chef and owner Bruce Kalman joined us to talk about the three-course menu featuring Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Bourbon.
news3lv.com
Locals react to death of Lisa Marie Presley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is taking a step to remember Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday. Elvis had a residency at the Westgate for seven years. People who worked there decades ago say they remember Elvis bringing Lisa Presley. Lisa Marie was the...
news3lv.com
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
news3lv.com
Nevadans rush to Primm for lotto tickets as Mega Millions jackpot eclipses $1 billion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevadans are heading to the state line hoping to strike it rich with a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. It has a cash option of nearly $577 million. Lines were pretty much nonexistent on Tuesday morning at the lotto store in Primm, with only a few braving the cold in the early hours.
news3lv.com
Bellagio Conservatory celebrates Lunar New Year with 'Year of the Rabbit' display
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display for the Lunar New Year. The display celebrates the "Year of the Rabbit" by honoring the Black Water Rabbit, which signifies deep wisdom and a connection to Earth, according to the Bellagio. "We’ve designed...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue welcomes 3 new firefighter paramedics
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFR) promoted three firefighters to firefighter paramedics. On Tuesday, LVFR announced via Twitter that Firefighters Jaekle, Dailey, and Norcia were promoted to the rank of firefighter paramedic after completing their schooling. LVFR said their firefighter paramedics wear orange helmets...
news3lv.com
Hundreds of flights delayed at Harry Reid Airport as stormy weather hits the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Hundreds of flights are delayed or canceled at Harry Reid International Airport as rain continues to plummet into the valley on Tuesday. According to FlightAware, 323 flights have been reportedly delayed out of the airport as of Tuesday afternoon, with 29 others being canceled. The...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas High School student on road to become nationally ranked basketball player
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local high school basketball player is on her way to becoming a nationally ranked player. Las Vegas High senior Kayla Terry is the only player in Nevada that's being considered. News 3 caught up with Terry on her hopes for this huge achievement. Check...
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel looks for new hires at upcoming job fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming hiring event. The Plaza is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 18 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the convention space on the third floor. Full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions will...
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
news3lv.com
How can renters take advantage of Vegas rent as prices finally decrease?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.
news3lv.com
Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick named Nevada Gaming Control Board chair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Longtime Las Vegas attorney Kirk Hendrick has been tapped to serve as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced his appointment of Hendrick to serve on the regulatory body. He will take over from former chairman J. Brin Gibson, who resigned at the end of November.
Comments / 0