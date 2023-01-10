ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This $13 Hack From Amazon Keeps Hair From ‘Frizzing & Tangling’

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

There are millions of products you could buy to maintain smooth hair , but if none of those have done the trick for you in the past, it’s time to think outside of the box. Amazon shoppers are, per usual, already on it, and have found a hack that prevents hair from getting frizzy and tangled. The secret weapon product on hand is Mulberry’s Silk Pillowcase .

You’re likely wondering how a mere pillowcase can affect hair in such a positive way. As you already know, silk is super smooth to the touch. According to the brand, its texture reduces friction on hair, especially curly hair. “Silk pillowcases are soft on your hair. Pillowcases made of other fabrics can cause friction to the hair, leading to hair damage and hair fall,” per eMediHealth . They are also known to not absorb moisture from hair and skin, which is great for when you want to keep both looking and feeling healthy.

Besides the benefits for your hair and skin, silk pillowcases are also just really comfortable. These ones from Suatien are durable, and several shoppers also praise their cooling effect. Hot sleepers, consider this a done deal.

And if you fall in love with these silk pillowcases, make sure you reorder more as gifts to your loved ones. They’re practical and super affordable at only $13 a piece on Amazon . Just remember to clip the coupon to save an extra 10 percent.

RELATED: Reviewers Say Their Hair Has ‘Never Been So Full & Beautiful’ With the Help of This Purifying Scalp Oil

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $12.59 (was $13.99) Buy Now

Available in 19 colorways (and also sets and different sizes), there’s sure to be a shade that matches the sheets that are already on your bed. Go for white or brown if your bedding follows a neutral color scheme, or add a pop of color to your room with a light blue or sage green. You can also choose from patterned versions in case you really want to spice things up. Regardless, you can’t go wrong with any of the options, since the material itself is the true standout. It’ll give you a cozy night’s sleep, and when you wake up, your hair won’t be a poofy bird’s nest.

You should know, however, that there are special care instructions for these pillowcases. Zip them into a mesh laundry bag and toss them into the washing machine, or clean them by hand. Either way, make sure you dry them in the shade to avoid causing wrinkles.

Amazon shoppers have given these soft pillowcases an overall rating of 4.6 stars, which is truly impressive.

One five-star reviewer wrote, “I have tried the silk-lined bonnets to sleep in and they always come off so the silk pillowcase helps keep my hair from frizzing and tangling.”

Another shopper raved, “These are dreamy to lay my head on—easy to follow wash instructions. My hair and skin have never been happier with a night’s rest.”

And lastly, another one wrote, “Got this pillowcase for myself after reading how good silk pillowcases are for your hair and skin. I have curly hair and I don’t wash it every day. This pillow protects my curls so it’s easier to style the next day and is much less frizzy than it would be otherwise.”

Now that you know what you’ve been missing out on this whole time, get shopping! Your hair will be all the better for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0k915Sjh00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
StyleCaster

Harry Claims Kate Was ‘Reluctant’ to Lend Meghan Her Lip Gloss—She ‘Grimaced’ When Meg Used It

Sister in law. Prince Harry’s Spare stories about Kate Middleton reveal that he had more than just drama with his brother and father. Spare, which was published on January 10, 2023, is the Duke of Sussex’s first memoir. The title is based on the phrase “the heir and the spare,” terms often used to describe the first and second born children of a royal monarch. Harry wrote in Spare that his father, King Charles III, first used the word to describe him in a conversation with his mother, Princess Diana, after he was born. “‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Make Women Over 40 Look So Much Older

New year, new you, new ‘do! When heading to the salon for a fresh new haircut for the new year, it’s great to bring a reference photo to show your stylist. If your goal is to rock a youthful style that highlights your best features (and doesn’t inadvertently age you), it’s also important to know what best suits your face shape and hair texture. What looks good on someone with a heart-shaped face and curly hair, may not be flattering on a rectangular face with straight hair. It’s also important to get regular trims to ensure your haircut is looking its best. Without considering these factors, you may be left with a haircut that doesn’t suit you or, worse, ages you 10 years!
shefinds

3 Styling Mistakes You Should Never Make If You Struggle With Thinning Hair—They Make Fallout So Obvious!

This post has been updated since its initial publish date with more expert insight. Everything changes with the passing of time — and that includes your hair. Hair loss, thinning and weaker strands are inevitable signs of aging for many people, but with the right styling techniques and a healthy diet, you can support stronger and shinier tresses. Unfortunately, the opposite also rings true: if you are ignoring your hair’s health or styling it in dated ways that aren’t taking your hair’s length and texture into consideration you could be making one of several everyday styling mistakes that age you.
shefinds

We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40

Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
StyleCaster

Prince Harry Signed a 4-Book Deal Before Releasing ‘Spare’—Here’s How Much He Made

After making headlines with several leaks from the book, many Royal fans are asking: how much does Prince Harry make with Spare? Prince Harry’s book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and since the bombshell Oprah...
StyleCaster

Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs. Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father. Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter...
Women's Health

Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain

Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Andy Cohen’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For the Real Housewives & if He’s Richer Than Most of Them

If you’re a Bravoholic, you may have wondered about Andy Cohen’s net worth and how much he makes as the host of The Real Housewives, Watch What Happens Live and other shows. Cohen, whose full name is Andrew Joseph Cohen, was born on June 2, 1968, in St. Louis, Missouri. His television career started more than three decades ago when he interned at CBS News with Julie Chen. He worked at CBS News for 10 years, serving as a producer for programs like The Early Show, 48 Hours and CBS This Morning, before joining the television network, Trio, in 2000. After...
MISSOURI STATE
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
StyleCaster

William Is ‘Horrified’ & ‘Doesn’t Even Recognize’ Harry After His Book—He ‘Lost’ His Brother ‘For Life’

For those who are keeping up with the Royal Family drama over the last couple of months, you might be wondering how did Prince William react to Prince Harry’s Spare? Tensions are already heightened with the release of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, but will what the Duke of Sussex reveals in his new book be the end of his relationship with his brother? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication...
StyleCaster

Charles Is ‘Outraged’ by Harry’s ‘Damaging’ Claims About Camilla in ‘Spare’—He’s ‘Angry’ She Got ‘Dragged’ Into Their Drama

If you’ve been keeping up with Prince Harry’s new book, you might be wondering if his dad had any say in the book. What was King Charles’ reaction to Prince Harry’s Spare? The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down...
Vogue Magazine

An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
StyleCaster

Shop Trendy Home Decor During Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale—Including Geometric Rugs & Novelty Signs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved in, one of the best parts of acquiring a space is making it your own. It’s not a secret that home decor can be expensive (yes, I’m looking at you Pottery Barn), however, every so often there are sales that you can’t miss where you can save BIG on rugs, lamps, art pieces, coffee tables, and more.  From January 10 through January 18, you can shop Wayfair’s Fresh...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

74K+
Followers
6K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy