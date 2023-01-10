This $4.5 Million Log Cabin on Washington’s Orcas Island Is Like Living Inside a Storybook

Looking to go off-grid? Here’s one solution: a luxe log cabin in the remote woodlands of Washington ’s San Juan Islands.

This Pacific Northwest archipelago has all the makings of a secluded, nautical retreat and now a pine-clad compound is up for grabs for $4.5 million. The property is nestled amongst 16 acres of forested land and perched high atop a rock formation on Orcas Island—the largest of the San Juans. (It’s also where Oprah used to live .) The lodge-style residence spans over 3,300 square feet and offers up three bedrooms, plus views of the picturesque Salish Sea. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even see a whale or two if you’re lucky.

A log cabin on Orcas Island just listed for $4.5 million

Built in 2000, the cabin is surrounded by blooming gardens, meandering gravel pathways and even a pond. Best of all, you can take in the dramatic landscape from a number of outdoor decks that are scattered around. Inside, there are exposed logs galore—which is to be expected—in addition to soaring ceilings, cathedral windows, cherry hardwood flooring and custom woodwork. The living room has its own mahogany wet bar, while the custom kitchen is decked out with Sub-Zero appliances.

“We enter this peaceful estate and pause at the stunning west view of Rosario Strait and the San Juan Islands, as seen from the massive living room,” listing agent Marty Zier of Compass tells Mansion Global over email. “The kitchen and dining space go a different direction with an intimate atmosphere, custom stonework and creative touches.”

The estate was built in 2000 using Finnish pine

Elsewhere, the second floor holds the primary suite which is rich in amenities. Of its most special features are a large walk-in shower, a standalone soaking tub and a private dressing room. Separate from the cabin is a detached studio that can operate as an office or guest dwelling. While not as spacious as the main house, it’s just as charming.

Marty Zier and Deborah Hansen of Compass hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Dancing Deer Dr.