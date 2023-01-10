Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Why cold, cough and flu meds are in short supply around Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A fast start to flu season combined with a spike in other respiratory illnesses has some over-the-counter medicines in short supply at Austin pharmacies. Everything from Children’s Tylenol to cough drops are out of stock at some retailers. “As you can see it’s all empty,”...
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
Central Texas first responders facing ongoing staffing challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still having negative impacts on staffing shortages. Essential workers like police officers and healthcare workers continue to feel the pinch. CBS Austin spoke to the Texas Nurses Association and Austin Police Department. Both are working to fill...
Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
Austin Pets Alive! in need of maternity dog fosters
AUSTIN, Texas — Three soon-to-be mother dogs at Austin Pets Alive! are in need of fosters so they can have their babies in a safe, loving home. Fosters need to be able to keep the mother and her puppies for at least 8 weeks after birth, ideally until adoption. APA! also asks that fosters provide a quiet, safe space separate from resident pets.
Valley Side Medical Clinic's breakthrough treatment helping men with a sensitive issue
There are many facets to a relationship, so when a medical issue is causing disconnect it might be time to seek professional treatment. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a new ED treatment option that doesn't involve taking medication. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook...
Hays CISD says more treatment, awareness needed in fighting fentanyl
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they had three suspected accidental fentanyl poisonings impacting students during their winter break, and potentially one more that led to death. A 14-year-old girl died last week and it's believed to be an accidental narcotics overdose, pending final medical reports.
Austin Pets Alive! welcomes first puppies born in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin Pets Alive! welcomed the first puppies born in the shelter in 2023. A two-year-old Chihuahua named Lala was transported from the Austin Animal Center to APA!. During the night, she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. ALSO | Why cold, cough and flu...
For National Mentorship Month local nonprofit' Friends Austin' shares ways you can help
January is National Mentorship Month, and this organization provides years-long mentorship and support to kids and their families. Nancy Pollard, Executive Director of "Friends of the Children Austin," is here to share how their program helps kids and families achieve long-term success. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and...
COVID-19 upended Texas schools' finances. Now they're calling for a new funding system.
"COVID-19 upended Texas schools’ finances. Now they’re calling for a new funding system." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. During a triumphant 2019...
Hi, How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's
Encouraging open conversations about mental health and well-being across Austin and the state, Hi How Are You Day returns this month with an epic celebration at Emo's featuring live music. Co-founder of the Hi How Are You Project, Tom Gimbel is here to tell us how we can participate. Follow...
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Refill of Lake Marble Falls to begin Monday
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority said crews will start refilling Lake Marble Falls on Monday after it has been lowered for more than three months. The refill is expected to be completed by Thursday. In October, the lake was lowered by about seven feet to...
Pflugerville Fire Department responds to two small grass fires
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Fire Department responded to two small grass fires on Thursday afternoon. PFD said the first grass fire was reported in the 1000 block of South Heatherwilde Boulevard. ALSO | New Braunfels PD searching for man who assaulted ATM technician, stole money. Firefighters were able...
Family of woman killed in apparent road rage shooting on Stassney Lane speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of a woman found dead in her car in South Austin Friday night is speaking out to CBS Austin. Police say Elizabeth Lopez, 22, was killed in an apparent road rage shooting along East Stassney Lane near South Congress Friday night. “She was an...
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck on I-35 dies from injuries weeks later
AUSTIN, Texas — Police say a pedestrian who was struck by an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Central Austin last month died from their injuries weeks later. The collision happened Friday, Dec. 16, in the southbound lanes of the 4000 block of North I-35, near the intersection with Airport Boulevard.
Person injured after car crashes into ditch in S Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after their car crashed and rolled into a ditch in south Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of Elm Grove Road and Williamson Road around 3:22 p.m. That's near Mustang Ridge.
