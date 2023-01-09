ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sheriff: Evacuation orders unlikely after Russian River flooding concerns ease

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Restrictions lifted on beleaguered North Bay Dungeness crab fleet

The state has lifted restrictions on recreational and commercial crabbers now that foraging whales have mostly departed the fishing grounds off the central coast and North Bay Area. The restrictions were imposed earlier this season to reduce the risk of marine animals becoming entangled in gear. Beginning this weekend, commercial...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
SMART lands more funding for commuter line projects; Santa Rosa gets 4 electric buses

Two North Bay public transportation projects will receive $4.8 million in federal transit and infrastructure funds, including $1.8 million for design work to extend the next Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit section 5 miles from Windsor to Healdsburg, and $3 million for the purchase of four all-electric buses for Santa Rosa Transit’s CityBus program.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Sonoma Coast inn adds wellness coordinator

Victoria Ott is the new wellness coordinator for The Lodge at Bodega Bay, an 83-room establishment on the Sonoma County coast. “Victoria is dedicated to advancing our hotel’s wellness offerings to complement the unmatched beauty of the Sonoma Coast and the natural healing powers of the Pacific, while ensuring guests continue to relish in our rejuvenating respite they have come to know and appreciate,” stated Andrea Murray, managing director. “We are honored to welcome Victoria to the Lodge at Bodega Bay, as wellness continues to play an essential role in the day-to-day of our beloved guests’ lives.”
BODEGA BAY, CA
Southern California’s Valley Strong Credit Union expands into Solano County

Valley Strong Credit Union has announced plans to open a $10 million regional headquarters in Fairfield by mid-2024. The Bakersfield-based credit union targeted Solano County after merging with Solano First Federal Credit Union at the end of 2021. The move included three branches in Solano County. Valley Strong plans to remodel two locations and relocate the third. That new branch is expected to be operational later this year.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO

Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County winery Emeritus names new sales, marketing leader

Hilary Berkey has been named director of sales and marketing of Sebastopol-based Emeritus Vineyards, founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones and focuses on pinot noir. “We are thrilled to have Hilary join our team,” said Emeritus President Mari Jones. “She possesses a remarkable level of knowledge and experience from her two decades in the wine industry that will help to take Emeritus Vineyards to the next level. Just as important, she shares our values, and our belief in sharing our love of Pinot Noir in a way that is personal, authentic and fun. While her official title is director of Sales and Marketing, her other title is Inspirer of Joy, which really speaks to the heart of her role here at Emeritus Vineyards.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift tastings to Napa during Oakville renovations

Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.
NAPA, CA

