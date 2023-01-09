Sheriff: Evacuation orders unlikely after Russian River flooding concerns ease

Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Closures, power outages among the impacts of storms on Napa, Sonoma, Marin businesses
As Thursday promises a brief respite before the next storms arrive Friday, the challenges of bad weather continue to be felt by area businesses. As storms continue to rain down on Sonoma County, local businesses are being hit especially hard but not just by flood waters. Several local restaurants, wineries...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Restrictions lifted on beleaguered North Bay Dungeness crab fleet
The state has lifted restrictions on recreational and commercial crabbers now that foraging whales have mostly departed the fishing grounds off the central coast and North Bay Area. The restrictions were imposed earlier this season to reduce the risk of marine animals becoming entangled in gear. Beginning this weekend, commercial...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
SMART lands more funding for commuter line projects; Santa Rosa gets 4 electric buses
Two North Bay public transportation projects will receive $4.8 million in federal transit and infrastructure funds, including $1.8 million for design work to extend the next Sonoma–Marin Area Rail Transit section 5 miles from Windsor to Healdsburg, and $3 million for the purchase of four all-electric buses for Santa Rosa Transit’s CityBus program.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Why isn’t rainwater capture more popular in Sonoma County’s wine industry?
When Steven Lee’s well nearly ran dry in 2020, the senior scientist at the Sonoma Ecology Center faced a conundrum: He could either dig a new well at his Glen Ellen home — the fourth on the property since the 1970s — or he could tap into a new resource: the rain.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
CEO responds to letter about Sonoma Clean Power electricity sources, delivery
On Dec. 27, 2022, the North Bay Business Journal ran a letter from Andrew Smith (“Clarifying some issues about Sonoma Clean Power electricity delivery”), asking a number of questions about how Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) operates. This letter has given me a chance to revisit a number of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Coast inn adds wellness coordinator
Victoria Ott is the new wellness coordinator for The Lodge at Bodega Bay, an 83-room establishment on the Sonoma County coast. “Victoria is dedicated to advancing our hotel’s wellness offerings to complement the unmatched beauty of the Sonoma Coast and the natural healing powers of the Pacific, while ensuring guests continue to relish in our rejuvenating respite they have come to know and appreciate,” stated Andrea Murray, managing director. “We are honored to welcome Victoria to the Lodge at Bodega Bay, as wellness continues to play an essential role in the day-to-day of our beloved guests’ lives.”
SFist
Evacuation Warnings Issued For Russian River Valley Ahead of Likely Weekend Flooding
The entire Bay Area is once again under a Flood Watch starting on Saturday, as two more storm systems head into the region, and low-lying areas along the Russian River are now under evacuation warnings. On Thursday evening, the Sonoma County Operational Area Emergency Operations Center issued an evacuation warning...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County vintner Mac McDonald’s wines have been served at the White House
Born the son of a Texas moonshiner, Mac McDonald tasted Burgundy at age 12 and was transfixed. The depth of flavors in the wine made him realize his calling was to be a winemaker. Now 80, McDonald of Windsor’s Vision Cellars is just one of a handful of Black vintners...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Southern California’s Valley Strong Credit Union expands into Solano County
Valley Strong Credit Union has announced plans to open a $10 million regional headquarters in Fairfield by mid-2024. The Bakersfield-based credit union targeted Solano County after merging with Solano First Federal Credit Union at the end of 2021. The move included three branches in Solano County. Valley Strong plans to remodel two locations and relocate the third. That new branch is expected to be operational later this year.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County heavy marine contractor Dutra names new CEO
Harry K. Stewart has been named the new CEO of San Rafael-based heavy civil marine contractor The Dutra Group. Bill T. Dutra, who has lead the company since its founding in 1972, will move into the role of executive chairman. “I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County winery Emeritus names new sales, marketing leader
Hilary Berkey has been named director of sales and marketing of Sebastopol-based Emeritus Vineyards, founded in 1999 by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones and focuses on pinot noir. “We are thrilled to have Hilary join our team,” said Emeritus President Mari Jones. “She possesses a remarkable level of knowledge and experience from her two decades in the wine industry that will help to take Emeritus Vineyards to the next level. Just as important, she shares our values, and our belief in sharing our love of Pinot Noir in a way that is personal, authentic and fun. While her official title is director of Sales and Marketing, her other title is Inspirer of Joy, which really speaks to the heart of her role here at Emeritus Vineyards.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Feds charge Marin County luxury car dealer with bilking clients on car prices, tax evasion
SAN FRANCISCO — A Bay Area man who operated a Marin County luxury car dealership has been charged in federal court with two felonies for allegedly cheating consignment sellers and evading payroll taxes, court records show. Walter Dawydiak was charged in December with mail fraud, which carries a 20-year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift tastings to Napa during Oakville renovations
Robert Mondavi Winery plans to shift its visitor experience temporarily to downtown Napa this summer. The vintner has leased the historic Borreo Building at 930 Third St. at Soscol Avenue for at least the next three years and plans to be open there for tasting in early summer, according to the winery and the building owners. The mid-Napa Valley estate in Oakville will be closed to the public as the facility’s hospitality elements are renovated.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Capital expense write-offs now harder to come by for North Bay businesses with tax law changes
While U.S. House Republicans voted on Tuesday to reduce funding to the Internal Revenue Service, North Bay accountants, companies and trade groups entered a new tax year dealing with a reduction of their own. As of Jan. 1, business can no longer write off 100% of capital equipment expenses, like...
Comments / 0