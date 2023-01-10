Child treated for suspicious injuries, Hardin County couple charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police said a Hardin County couple was charged after a 5-year-old was treated for injuries on Sunday.

A statement from police said on Sunday, around 4:30 p.m., the Hardin County Department of Community Based Services contacted Kentucky State Police regarding a child brought into Baptist Health Hardin. The child was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Police at post 4 arrested 25-year-old father Clovis E. Smith, of Rineyville, and his girlfriend, Satrina Layne, 23.

Smith and Layne were charged with criminal abuse first-degree, victim under 12, and were lodged in the Hardin Detention Center.

Clovis Smith Satrina Layne

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.