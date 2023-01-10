Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Popular discount retail store chain opening new location in Utah this monthKristen WaltersRiverdale, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
ABC 4
16-year-old Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Teenager
A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night. SLC Mayor Mendenhall Vows to Clean City Air in Push …. The Salt Lake...
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Snowboarder records slide down Utah mountain during avalanche
A heart-stopping video from a snowboarder’s helmet camera shows him getting caught in an avalanche in Utah. NBC’s Valerie Castro has more on what the man did that helped save his life along with various safety tips if one encounters an avalanche. Jan. 11, 2023.
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Complex
Ken Block Dead at 55 After Snowmobile Accident in Utah
Ken Block, 55, died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. The action sports legend’s death was first reported by the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, which shared a statement on Monday regarding a fatal snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow region. Per the department, multiple agencies—including Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service—responded to the scene following a 911 call at around 2:00 p.m. local time.
Man dies in Christmas Day avalanche in Colorado
A 44-year-old man died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park, Colorado, on Christmas Day, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
Family of 8 found shot dead in Utah home determined to be a murder-suicide
A family of eight found shot to death Wednesday inside their home in Enoch City, Utah, died by murder-suicide, according to a news release from the city manager, Rob Dotson.
Will A Volcano Erupt In Southern Utah Again?
Not long ago I was in Snow Canyon State Park and was admiring all the interesting lava rock formations up and down the canyon. And then I thought, "Hey wait a second. Lava comes from Volcanoes. Where is the Volcano? And If there is a volcano, what's to say it won't erupt again?!"
13 bison killed in crash near Yellowstone: police
Several bison were killed in southwest Montana when a semitruck and cars crashed into a herd on a highway, officials said. It happened after dark about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, on U.S. Highway 191, just north of West Yellowstone, police chief Mike Gavagan confirmed to McClatchy News. West Yellowstone is...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
Colorado 8-year-old becomes the youngest skier to hit 7 continents
The phrase "start them young" has a special meaning in the Lipp household. Kiera and Maddock started skiing when they were 2 years old in the backcountry of Colorado's Rocky Mountains.
Gephardt Daily
Semi hits multiple bison near Yellowstone National Park, killing 13
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple bison were hit by a semitrailer Wednesday evening, including 13 that police say were either killed or had to be euthanized due to severe injuries. The semi was traveling on U.S. 191 about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hit...
Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers
Excessive water use in the Great Salt Lake’s basin means the lake is set to disappear in the next five years, dozens of researchers warn in a new report. Read more.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Little Rock, Arkansas to Yellowstone National Park
This road trip cuts through the Midwest with incredible landmarks on the way – from mountainous Denver and Grand Teton National Park to Kansas City and the carved rock face of Mount Rushmore. You'll end up at Yellowstone National Park, where you can indulge in the hot springs, mud pots and hydrothermal features offered by this famous outdoor paradise.
tourcounsel.com
Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)
Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Utah (And What Lives Within It) When you think about Utah, it is easy to picture a desert. After all, the state is world-renowned for its iconic landmarks like Zion National Monument and Arches National Park. Looming sandstone cliffs and unusual rock formations fill imaginations around the world. So it comes as a surprise to some when they learn Utah also has abundant and large forests. But what is the largest forest in Utah?
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
