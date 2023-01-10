Read full article on original website
KATV
Thieves break into car at Murray Park and charge over $1500 on woman's credit cards
One Little Rock woman experienced a car break-in at Murray Park earlier this week. Lara Farrar said she normally doesn't take her purse in her car when she goes to the park, but she figured she could hide it well enough to avoid issues. "I thought because my windows were...
KATV
Federal authorities now assisting in the search for 15-year-old Little Rock murder suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder in Little Rock has now gained the attention of federal authorities who have joined the search and they're warning he may be armed and dangerous. The United States Marshals Service are teaming up with local authorities to track...
KATV
Former Arkansas jailer, accused of delivering contraband for fast food to inmates
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inmates in an Arkansas jail are getting more than just Uber eats delivered to them. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, 21-year-old Austin Taylor, who worked at the Independence County Jail, is facing charges for delivering drugs and tobacco to inmates in fast food burgers.
mysaline.com
Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
Silver Alert activated in search for North Little Rock man
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia. 74-year-old Nathaniel Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 leaving his residence on Citation Drive. He was driving a blue Cadillac CT displaying...
KATV
Fayetteville detectives search to find answers after dog finds human jawbone in backyard
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville detectives are working to find answers after a dog found what appeared to be a human jawbone Wednesday. Our content news partners at 40/29 News said the discovery led Fayetteville death scene investigators behind a home in a residential neighborhood near UAMS. "I think...
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit
51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
KATV
WATCH: NLRPD attempting to identify person who may have info on a Sherwood man's homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are attempting to identify a person they believe may have information regarding the homicide of a missing Sherwood man. In a video released Tuesday, police said the subject observed was in the area around the same time 27-year-old Brock Welch was killed.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
North Little Rock police need help to identify subject in surveillance video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are attempting to identify the subject seen in this video. The police department said the subject may have information regarding a homicide that occurred at the 1200 block of Gregory Street on Jan. 2. According to NLRPD,...
Saline County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: William Bettis posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Wednesday. The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.
mysaline.com
Threats, Battery, and Order Violation in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01122023
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 10, 2023
East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys), failure to appear. An officer picked up an inmate on a warrant from 2019 for the Stuttgart Police Department. The inmate was taken to the Arkansas County Detention Center. Wildlife Bar and Grill, 711 E. Superior St., disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. 100 block of...
KATV
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man from Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have issued a silver alert for a man out of Pulaski County early Thursday morning. According to police Nathaniel Jackson from North Little Rock has been missing since Wednesday. Jackson is described at five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 183 pounds.
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
