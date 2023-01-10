ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mysaline.com

Identity Theft, Drugs, and Alcohol in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01132023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
THV11

U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit

51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: January 10, 2023

East Arkansas Regional Unit (Brickeys), failure to appear. An officer picked up an inmate on a warrant from 2019 for the Stuttgart Police Department. The inmate was taken to the Arkansas County Detention Center. Wildlife Bar and Grill, 711 E. Superior St., disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. 100 block of...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man from Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police have issued a silver alert for a man out of Pulaski County early Thursday morning. According to police Nathaniel Jackson from North Little Rock has been missing since Wednesday. Jackson is described at five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 183 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

