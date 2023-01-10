ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

8-8-4

(eight, eight, four)

