ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How many trees were knocked down during the Sacramento storms?

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpjSh_0k9147Z800

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since late December, Northern California has been hit with winter storms involving heavy rain and winds.

The heavy weather conditions caused several trees to fall in Sacramento, leading to the city receiving hundreds of requests about downed or uprooted trees, fallen tree limbs, and debris blocking roadways.

On Jan. 6, the city of Sacramento said it received nearly 700 tree removal requests since the New Year’s Eve storm. At the time, Sacramento Public Works Director Ryan Moore said 200 of those requests have been resolved or were in the progress of being resolved.

“All available City crews and contractors are working to respond, with life safety and mobility as top priorities,” Moore said on the city’s website. “We are working around the clock to address the most pressing issues. With more storms arriving soon, we expect the number of requests to increase in the coming days.”

What to do if you encounter a flooded road, according to the National Weather Service

The New York Times reported that the atmospheric rivers claimed 1,000 trees in Sacramento through Jan. 6. The City of Sacramento Urban Forester Kevin Hocker told the New York Times that the toll was “much more” than he’d seen in other storms and that 60 fell in one city park.

On Jan. 11, the Sacramento Department of Transportation said 600 trees blown over by the storms have been removed from county roads since New Year’s Day.

According to New York Times report, a giant sequoia tree at Capitol Park was uprooted and fell during the storms. The giant tree stood at Capitol Park for an estimated 80 to 100 years during 18 different governorships, according to the Times.

The Times also reported that a large downed cedar tree blocked an entrance to the Sacramento City College campus.

What is the tree removal process in Sacramento?

According to the city of Sacramento, cleanup requires Urban Forestry crews to manage the large and downed trees. Sawyers are also involved in the process and are from Team Rubicon, which is a non-government organizer that specializes in emergency response.

The tree removal and cleanup involves those types of crews because city staff isn’t trained to use the necessary equipment in the clearing, moving, and transporting of debris, according to the city.

In situations where trees have fallen on buildings, the city said cranes are required during those types of removals. However, there’s only a limited amount of cranes available in the region, and the demand outweighs the supply, creating a backlog.

Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says

If power lines have been downed, the city said crews must wait for approval from the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD). The utility company must approve the tree removal for safety reasons such as making sure the removal doesn’t create an electrical emergency.

“We are engaging every available resource to address these issues, and we are actively searching for additional resources,” Moore said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

How storms in California are impacting people without homes

Four more atmospheric rivers are headed towards California in the next 10 days, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is calling on residents to "continue to prepare for heavy rainfall, extreme winds, and dangerous conditions.''. The string of storms has left at least 17 people dead since late last month....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

The Sacramento Weir: What it is, and when it comes into play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — When relentless rains hammered the Sacramento Valley, the American and Sacramento Rivers rose quickly. The Department of Water Resources constantly monitored the river levels and rising water. "We monitor that level and that determines whether or not if we open or close the weir," said Casey...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Why can't we store all the rainwater from the storms? | Why Guy

CALIFORNIA, USA — Why Guy is getting many questions about why we can't store all the rainwater we're getting. California is still officially in a drought and we need water for drinking and agriculture and other basic needs. Even though it's been dumping rain like watery gold, we can't seem to store it all.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

2 Northern California zoos closed, reeling from storm aftermath

There are businesses out there that are dependent on the weather and can only operate successfully when conditions are safe. The Sacramento Zoo is one of them, but it is currently reeling from the aftermath of this week’s rainstorms. Staff members were hard at work Wednesday morning as they...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Thunderstorms possible in Sacramento along with rain for another week

(KTXL) — On Tuesday thunderstorms are possible in the Sacramento area as the region prepares for another week of rain. According to the National Weather Service, on Tuesday, in areas south of Yuba City including the greater Sacramento area, Stockton and Modesto thunderstorms are possible from noon until 8 p.m. The thunderstorms would potentially bring […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Sacramento River level reaches close to historic highs

The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows the water level just a few feet below. Sacramento River level reaches close to historic …. The water level is approaching the Tower Bridge and a pole that marks historically high levels shows...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities

ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities. A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees. "Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday."We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."Power outages, downed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Storms continue to soak region

Just when everyone thought New Year’s week brought the “storm of the century” into the region and it couldn’t get worse, Mother Nature has continued to flex her muscle once again over the last several days and continues to do so through this week. In the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Wilton residents allowed back but some still without power

WILTON, Calif. (KTXL) —Although evacuation orders in Wilton have been lifted, some residents are still without power. And while the rain will continue to fall, which has already caused flooding and shut down roads leading out of town, residents say they’re ready. “It sucks walking around your house with my camplight; it really does suck,” […]
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento weather station sets new record for consecutive days of rain

(KTXL) — One Sacramento weather station recorded the longest streak of days with rain during the December and January atmospheric rivers that hit California. According to the Sacramento city weather station, there have been 17 consecutive days of rain as of January 11, which is a new record. Previously, the longest streak of consecutive days […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy