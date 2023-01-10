Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
EVERYDAY HERO: From poverty to prosperity, Henry County single mom starts non-profit to help others
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
Not a drill | Atlanta teacher helps reunite students with their families during tornado warning
ATLANTA — An elementary school teacher is describing how an early dismissal turned into an emergency when a tornado warning was issued for Fulton County Thursday. At Drew Charter Academy, dismissal is usually at 3:45 p.m. Jere Chang, an education influencer and elementary school gifted teacher said she was...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
Video shows Coweta County deputy performing CPR on man who collapsed at YMCA
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — It was before lunch on Jan. 6, when a Coweta County Deputy jumped in to save a life. Deputy Christian Spinkx responded to a 911 call at the YMCA off of East Highway 34. “They advised that there was a male that had passed out...
Family of 7-year-old girl that fell in well helps firefighter that saved her
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A fundraiser was started for a retired firefighter who saved a 7-year-old girl from a well in 2013 by her family to support his fight against cancer and help rebuild his home that recently burned down. It's been 9 years since the incident, then 7-year-old...
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman battling cancer says squatters are stealing her power
A woman battling cancer in DeKalb County says squatters next door are stealing her power. When Georgia Power came out, she says they found jumper cables rigged up to her building’s shared electrical system and offered a temporary fix.
Chick-Fil-A names Douglasville organization as $125,000 grant recipient
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Chick-Fil-A has named a Douglasville organization as a 2023 True Inspiration Award grant recipient that will receive $125,000 to support their work in the community. S.H.A.R.E. House is one of 46 winners, which are collectively receiving $5 million in grants. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Woman says doctor groped, fondled her during sports physical at age 13
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman who says she was groped and fondled by a pediatrician during a sports physical when she was just 13 took the stand in a lawsuit against the doctor in a Cobb County courtroom. “It felt to me like I was shrinking and...
Gwinnett County Police officer jumps into action to help save neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who had stopped breathing, the police department said in a social media post. Cpl. Lindsey Meador was off-duty at his home when his neighbor frantically began knocking on his door. "The neighbor...
Douglas County Fire promotes first woman to Lieutenant Fire Suppression
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — History is in the making at the Douglas County Fire & EMS Department. The fire department welcomed its first woman fire lieutenant, a major milestone for women in the fire safety world. "Never in the fire department's history has there been a female lieutenant in...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 11
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect makes off with thousands worth of DeKalb County church equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are looking for whoever broke into a church and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment. "The house of God is the last place you would think crime would occur," Reverend Tracey Fletcher said. It’s still hard for Reverend Tracey Fletcher to process...
DFCS said 12-year-old ‘not in danger’ months before being killed near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Georgia Division of Family and Children Services reports shed new light on the home life of Zyion Charles, the 12-year-old boy shot and killed near Atlantic Station in November. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington filed an open records request and obtained the reports detailing a number of behavioral...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
Georgia Aquarium bus catches fire traveling to school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium bus caught fire while driving along I-285 at Riverdale Road, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County police. The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit. The driver pulled over when they noticed the fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Aquarium.
Georgia juror who went to Dominican Republic instead of court ordered to write 30-page essay
A potential juror who traveled to the Dominican Republic on a business trip instead of returning to Fulton County court has been ordered to write a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service. Juror No. 64, appeared before Chief Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday morning alongside her attorney, Dwight...
Remains found in Clayton County identified as homeless man from Illinois
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Months after the remains of a man were found in Clayton County, police have identified him as a 25-year-old man from Illinois. Officers found the decomposed remains off Hunter Ridge Drive on Nov. 13. The man has now been identified as Jon M. Reed. [DOWNLOAD:...
MISSING: 14-year-old girl leaves for school never returned home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officers with the Clayton County Police Department need the public's help in finding 14-year-old Kaleigh Gibbs. Police said they were called to a Hampton home on Centerra Drive when officers learned Gibbs left for school at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, but never arrived at school or came back home.
