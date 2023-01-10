ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Georgia Aquarium bus catches fire traveling to school

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Aquarium bus caught fire while driving along I-285 at Riverdale Road, according to a Facebook post from Clayton County police. The bus caught fire Wednesday morning while traveling to Clayton County for an interactive school visit. The driver pulled over when they noticed the fire, according to a news release from the Georgia Aquarium.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
