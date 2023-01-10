Read full article on original website
Two men arrested in Beaufort County on trafficking charges
Two eastern North Carolina men, Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker, are behind bars after complaints about the distribution of Fentanyl led to their arrest. According to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Zamian Harris, 22 years of age, of 7330 Market Street Extension in Washington and Ronald Parker, 29 years of age, of 1206 Peed Drive in Greenville.
Three weapons on campus incidents at ECU over two day span
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — ECU Campus Police Captain Chris Sutton confirmed that weapons were found on campus in three different instances from Jan. 7-8, 2023. In one case, a student, Jaylen Emmanuel Jacobs, was found smoking marijuana in his car in a parking deck. There was also a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Jacobs was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm on campus and possession of marijuana.
Greenville man convicted of firing weapon at federal agents
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — On January 10th, a federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon. We stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement, and their families, who make great sacrifices every...
Escapee found by police hiding under abandoned house
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — An escapee was found hiding underneath an abandoned house in Williamston Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, around 1:40 p.m. Brian O'Neal Powell was found under a house at 409 East Main Street in Williamston. He was taken to the magistrate's office and served with an outstanding...
Man arrested after ongoing illegal drug investigation, under $50,000 bond
A man is in jail after being out on bond due to Craven County Sheriff's deputies finding illegal drugs during a search. Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the selling of a controlled substance.
Police release forensic sketch of shooting suspect
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department worked with a forensic sketch artist to draw up a picture of the suspect in a Dec. 10, 2022 shooting on Kinsey Loop near Jessica Drive. The suspect is described as a black man, around 5'9" tall and 130-140 pounds. He...
Greenville to vote on 500-foot bar rule
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Uptown bars in Greenville could see a big change based on a Wednesday night vote. A 500-foot rule is on the table Wednesday night. The rule, currently in place, does not allow new bars to open within 500 feet of existing bars. If the changes to the rule are suspended, new bars could open in Greenville next to another bar but must meet building and safety requirements.
High school locked down after gun found on campus, no injuries
FARMVILLE, Pitt County — Around 12:35 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, Farmville Central High School was put on a modified lockdown after a social media post was seen as a potential threat. An investigation was done and a handgun was found and taken by law enforcement without incident. An...
Pickup truck, tractor trailer involved in head-on collision
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-vehicle crash clogged up Hwy. 17 Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023 outside of New Bern. A tractor trailer landed upside down and a pickup truck had heavy damage to its front. The State Highway Patrol investigated the crash. Injuries and details of what...
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
Shriner's Building sale complete; deal includes waterfront lot
The sale of the Shriner's Building in downtown New Bern has been completed. Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges confirmed that the $6 million sale included the waterfront lot across the street from the Shriner's Building. Hodges also confirmed the sale includes any and all of the Shriner's property. Craven County...
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
East Carteret's Baker honored for 1,000th career point
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Shamel Baker, of East Carteret's boys basketball team, reached a milestone in the Mariners' 74-34 blowout victory over Northside of Beaufort County. Baker is a 6', 165-pound junior guard on the team. He was joined in the commemoration by his mother and head coach Daniel...
