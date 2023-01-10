Read full article on original website
Kings and queens of laughs: Royal Comedy Tour coming to UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a comedy coronation at the University of Central Florida Friday night as the kings and queens of laughter roll into town. The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena at 8 p.m. and features a star-studded lineup that includes Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry.
Barry Manilow to present music award to Seminole County high school band director
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the Seminole County school district, “Manilow bucks” go far. Grammy award-winning performer Barry Manilow is set to award Lake Howell High School’s Director of Bands José Eslava $10,000 at a one-night-only concert on Tuesday, Jan. 17. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays...
It’s National Dress Up Your Pet Day - Yeah, really. Here’s how you can celebrate
ORLANDO, Fla. – National Dress Up Your Pet Day is Jan. 14 and this silly “howliday” lets animal lovers celebrate a safe and fun way to show off their pet’s fashion style. The internet, which never lies, claims this day was started in 2009 by pet...
Step into another galaxy with out-of-this-world experience at Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard Zoo is “going galactic” and transforming this weekend to give people an out-of-this-world experience. The Going Galactic Weekend will run from Friday, Jan. 13, through Monday, Jan. 16. [SIGN UP! Get the Central Florida Happenings newsletter here | Check out more...
‘We would lose our vision:’ Merritt Island Dairy Queen to close after 50+ years
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – After more than 50 years, a Merritt Island Dairy Queen is set to close its doors for good this February. According to the store, located at 265 N. Courtenay Parkway, it had been in business since 1965, and had come under Mike and Deb Gentile’s ownership in 1994.
Thousands of collector cars up for bid at Kissimmee auction
KISSIMMEE, Fla – Mecum Auctions, one of the world’s largest collector car auction companies in the world, has consigned more than 4,200 cars for this year’s Mecum Kissimmee 2023 event. Let that sink in. Over 4,200 cars. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4...
‘Extremely disappointed:’ Antisemitic graffiti found in bathroom at Orlando high school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A post on social media of antisemitic graffiti found in the bathroom of an Orange County high school has prompted a police investigation. The post by someone on Twitter claimed he found the graffiti on a bathroom wall at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday night. [TRENDING:...
Mims sunflower maze reopens after hurricanes, cold weather
MIMS, Fla. – After months of being slammed with hurricanes and cold weather, this Mims sunflower maze is finally reopening. Sledd’s U-Pick Farm will be open from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, weather permitting, the company announced in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
Tank you: Man saved from sinking car thanks rescuers with sentimental fish
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man saved by Orange County firefighters after crashing into a pond last year reunited with his rescuers, gifting them a betta fish to remember the occasion. “408 the fish,” a freshwater critter named after the state road next to the pond in which he...
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
‘A story they can tell forever:’ Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer on Tuesday helped deliver a baby in a vehicle along Interstate 4, according to the department. Officer Courtney Burke spoke with News 6 about her role in the delivery, saying she heard the calls for help but never expected what happened next.
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
When parents struggle with drug addiction, this Central Florida charity steps in to help children
Often so much attention is focused on the people who are struggling with addiction and so little on the children who are affected when their parents get involved with drugs. News 6 learned about a charity in Flagler and Volusia counties that exists specifically for that reason – to take care of the children affected by the addiction.
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game he bought at a convenience store in Clermont, according to a news release shared Wednesday. Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $780,000...
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
Orange County tries to tackle affordable housing solutions
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Lucian Conte lives off of Spring Lite Way, not far from Donnybrook Park. He said what used to be a wooded area behind his home is now under development. It’s a multi-story building designated for housing. Orange County commissioners discussed developments Tuesday, like that...
