Kings and queens of laughs: Royal Comedy Tour coming to UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – Get ready for a comedy coronation at the University of Central Florida Friday night as the kings and queens of laughter roll into town. The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Addition Financial Arena at 8 p.m. and features a star-studded lineup that includes Sommore, Bruce Bruce, Lavell Crawford and Don “DC” Curry.
Thousands of collector cars up for bid at Kissimmee auction

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Mecum Auctions, one of the world’s largest collector car auction companies in the world, has consigned more than 4,200 cars for this year’s Mecum Kissimmee 2023 event. Let that sink in. Over 4,200 cars. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4...
Mims sunflower maze reopens after hurricanes, cold weather

MIMS, Fla. – After months of being slammed with hurricanes and cold weather, this Mims sunflower maze is finally reopening. Sledd’s U-Pick Farm will be open from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, weather permitting, the company announced in a Facebook post. [TRENDING: FAA computer failure delays flights...
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
Lake County man wins $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Lake County man claimed a $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game he bought at a convenience store in Clermont, according to a news release shared Wednesday. Liem Le, 65, of Clermont, chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $780,000...
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
Orange County tries to tackle affordable housing solutions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Lucian Conte lives off of Spring Lite Way, not far from Donnybrook Park. He said what used to be a wooded area behind his home is now under development. It’s a multi-story building designated for housing. Orange County commissioners discussed developments Tuesday, like that...
