Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

‘Something odd’ happened to school district server

While almost all technology systems are a go in Morgan County School District RE-3 following a broad, district-wide cybersecurity incident in December, concern remains. School was canceled Dec. 9, related to the threat, and two days later, on Dec. 11, a secondary Facebook post from the school district read that the incident “impacted our network environment.”
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan County welcomes first baby of 2023

The first baby of 2023 of Morgan County came squalling into the world in the early hours of Jan. 3. Addi Luisa Adkins was born at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 3 at East Morgan County Hospital in Brush to proud parents Whitney Koons and Jay Adkins. Baby Addi weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length.

