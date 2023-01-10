Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
‘Something odd’ happened to school district server
While almost all technology systems are a go in Morgan County School District RE-3 following a broad, district-wide cybersecurity incident in December, concern remains. School was canceled Dec. 9, related to the threat, and two days later, on Dec. 11, a secondary Facebook post from the school district read that the incident “impacted our network environment.”
Fort Morgan Times
Morgan County welcomes first baby of 2023
The first baby of 2023 of Morgan County came squalling into the world in the early hours of Jan. 3. Addi Luisa Adkins was born at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 3 at East Morgan County Hospital in Brush to proud parents Whitney Koons and Jay Adkins. Baby Addi weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football announces Ed Lamb’s final 3 assistants, director of ops
The University of Northern Colorado football program officially completed Ed Lamb’s coaching staff, as announced on Thursday. UNC confirmed seven staffers during the school’s winter break. Michael Smith joins the staff as the associate head coach and running backs coach. He comes to Greeley from Brigham Young, where...
Fort Morgan Times
Sacramento State routs Northern Colorado, 73-41, in Bears’ fourth rough outing
UNC (8-8, 1-4 Big Sky) lost its fourth straight game, 73-41, against Sacramento State (13-2, 4-0 Big Sky). The team knew it would be a tough matchup, but they didn’t think it would go quite like this. The Hornets controlled most of the game, but the Bears flexed their...
