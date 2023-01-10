The first baby of 2023 of Morgan County came squalling into the world in the early hours of Jan. 3. Addi Luisa Adkins was born at 8:03 a.m. on Jan. 3 at East Morgan County Hospital in Brush to proud parents Whitney Koons and Jay Adkins. Baby Addi weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length.

