Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992. Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases. According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the...
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Carthage ISD placed under soft lockdown due to manhunt
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD confirmed soft lockdowns were in place Thursday at all campuses due to an ongoing manhunt. Police were searching for a suspect that bailed out of a vehicle being chased. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US Highway 59 South, where the driver was taken into custody.
Deputies Have A Two-County Chase
On Tuesday morning, an unoccupied car and an outdoor freezer finally stopped a high-speed chase from Panola to Henderson in Rusk County. Panola County Deputies arrested Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault against a public servant. Investigators returned to the area after the pursuit to search for contraband but did not locate anything.
Affidavit reveals more details on toddler found along Tyler roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers found photos and emergency contact information at a residence that led to identifying the abandoned toddler, an affidavit states. Paul Ryan Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a child after a toddler girl was found Tuesday night in a car seat on the side of Rhones Quarter Road.
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as 'sacrifice'. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time.
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
Suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit from Panola County ended with the arrest of a suspect in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Panola County following a traffic stop initiated by a deputy. The suspect is said to have sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect and the pursuit headed down U.S. 79 into Henderson. The suspect had warrants, according to the sheriff’s office. Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said during a recorded statement that deputies observed the suspect tossing contraband out the window of the vehicle.
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
“It wasn’t until I joined the Greater Longview United Way Board and this really became a possibility that I started learning more about it and the importance of having it in our community,” Rader said. Erika says there are about 7400 eligible children in Gregg County and so far over 700 families have signed up for free books.
Man who shot Kemp police officer through ceiling during Mabank standoff sentenced to 50 years in prison
MABANK, Texas — Arturo Cantero Lagunas was sentenced to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in each of eight separate indictments for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant on January 4, 2023. The State was represented by District Attorney Jenny Palmer and First Assistant District Attorney Daniel Cox.
Tyler police file new charge on father accused of abandoning toddler in car seat along roadway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have arrested a man accused of abandoning a toddler on the side of Rhones Quarter Road Tuesday night. Paul Hanna, 37, of Tyler, was first charged with driving while intoxicated. Bond was set at $2,500. At around 4:30 p.m., a warrant was issued for endangering a child, and the bond for that charge is $750,000. Hanna remains in the Smith County Jail.
No injuries reported in crash involving Gilmer ISD bus with students onboard
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A bus transporting students from Gilmer ISD was involved in vehicle wreck Thursday morning, according to the Gilmer ISD Superintendent Corner Facebook page. The bus involved, Bus 31, did not report any injuries. Another bus has since delivered the students to their corresponding schools and a...
Scotus Denies Palestine Review
City of Longview enters agreement with TxDOT to install traffic signal at busy intersection
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council entered into an agreement with TxDOT Thursday evening to install a new traffic signal at a busy intersection in town. The signal will be installed at McCann Road and Magnolia Lane, which is a TxDOT right-of-way, causing the city to need permission to install it.
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
OFFICIALS: East Texas woman struck boyfriend with hatchet after he accused her of cheating
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is behind bars after reportedly hitting her boyfriend when he confronted her about cheating. Emma Grace Hill, 20, of Tyler, was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Jan. 5, and booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault of a date/family member with a weapon. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
