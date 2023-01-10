JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO