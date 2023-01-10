Read full article on original website
Kan. couple accused of ID theft, burglary jailed on new allegations
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a couple arrested in October for alleged burglary on new allegations. Just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday, police arrested 32-year-old Mary C. McDonald and 30-year-old Jacob Camp of Atchison in the 900 block Unity on a Community Corrections detain order and a District Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KCTV 5
Retired KCK detective Roger Golubski remains on house arrest
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski remains on home detention. A federal judge denied his motion asking for basic ankle-monitoring or possibly a curfew. The judge says Golubski potentially remains a serious risk to the community and pointed out his law enforcement background questioning if he still has contacts.
KCTV 5
Man charged after 2 people die following crash, KCKPD pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged after two people died when he allegedly crashed into their vehicle while fleeing from police. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Charles T. Matthews Jr. has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He has also been charged with resisting a lawful stop and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Suspect in New Year's Eve shooting in Kan. identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a New Year's Eve shooting released security camera images on Jan. 9 asking for help to ID a suspect. On Thursday, the Shawnee County Sheriff's office reported the public assisted in helping them identify the individual. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022,...
Police arrest man after finding PCP, children at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 Block SE 37th Street, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 16 years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing several firearms. Christopher Dorrell, 36, of Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to 16 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Jan....
northwestmoinfo.com
Atchison Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – An Atchison man is in jail today after getting arrested on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County Wednesday. At 4 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 43- year-old Derrick L. Moore who was wanted on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of the Leavenworth County Sherriff’s Office.
Topeka man arrested after child dies at area hospital, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested on several charges, including murder in the 1st degree, regarding the death of a child at a local hospital. Gretchen Spiker, a spokesperson for the Topeka Police Department, said that police have launched a homicide investigation into Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka following the death […]
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
Former Kansas drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for meth trafficking
The former owner of an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction was sentenced for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.
KBI: Suspicious death investigation in Brown County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead.
Olathe man who operated drug treatment clinic sentenced for drug trafficking
An Olathe man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine into the community.
Eudora man charged in injury crash Sunday at Gambino’s Pizza
Richard C. Nettles, 46, of Eudora, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI for the crash Sunday that heavily damaged a pizza shop in the Douglas County, Kansas, town.
1 person killed, 2 others critically injured in overnight shooting in KCMO
Kansas City, Missouri, police say three people were shot overnight. One person died and two others are in critical condition.
Kansas felon accused of attempting to flee from police
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, police arrested 44-year-old George N. Lewis of Atchison in the 500 block North 9th for fleeing and attempting to elude, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is also...
Lenexa police investigating man's shooting death on Interstate 435 as homicide
Police in Lenexa are investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in a ditch on Interstate 435.
WIBW
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road at Bettis Asphalt. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and...
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
